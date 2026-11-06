Green Estate Offers Remote Transaction Coordination For Norway-Based Buyers Of U.S. Property

Memphis, TN - November 6, 2026 - Foreign buyers purchased 67,100 existing U.S. homes worth $45.3 billion from April 2025 to March 2026, according to the National Association of Realtors report released July 29. Purchases fell 14% and dollar volume 19.1% year over year. Buying U.S. property from abroad can make coordinating documents, providers and deadlines across time zones more complex. Green Estate offers Norway-based buyers remote transaction coordination in English and Norwegian.

The Market

The 67,100 purchases represent the second-lowest annual total since NAR began tracking foreign buyer activity in 2009. Of these purchases, 29,500 were made by buyers residing outside the United States. The median purchase price was $465,000. Forty-eight percent of foreign buyers paid all cash, compared with 28 percent of all existing-home buyers. Florida accounted for 20 percent of foreign purchases, followed by California at 19 percent and Texas at 12 percent.

Remote online notarization (RON) may be available depending on the state and the type of document involved, but requirements and implementation vary. In California, the RON framework is not yet operational. Under current law, it will take effect once the Secretary of State completes the required technology project, or by January 1, 2030, whichever comes first. Electronic signatures and remote notarization are separate processes, and their availability depends on applicable requirements.

How the Coordination Works

A dedicated coordinator serves as the buyer's primary point of contact, helping manage the transaction from the initial consultation through closing.

- Languages and communication: English and Norwegian, by email, phone and video call, with electronic signatures where permitted by applicable law and accepted by the transaction parties.

- Getting started: Once the purchase agreement is signed, the buyer or the buyer's agent provides the contract and contact information for the parties involved. A transaction timeline is provided within one business day.

- Deadlines: Inspection, appraisal and financing contingency deadlines are tracked against the dates specified in the contract, with timely reminders of upcoming requirements.

- Coordination: The coordinator communicates with the lender, title company, inspectors and seller's agent on administrative matters. The buyer and their agent receive weekly status updates.

- Closing: Closing arrangements are confirmed with the title company and lender, and the buyer receives the completed transaction file.

The scope, fee and expected timeline are agreed upon in writing before work begins. Any changes require the client's consent. Green Estate's role is limited to administrative transaction coordination. Brokerage, title, escrow and other services requiring a professional license are handled by appropriately licensed providers in accordance with applicable state requirements.

"Buyers purchasing property from Norway are often willing to take their time, but they want a clear picture of what is happening at each stage of the transaction. Our role is to keep the administrative process organized, coordinate communication with the parties involved and give buyers a consistent point of contact in their own language," said Matthew Kestler, Public Relations at Green Estate.

About Green Estate

Green Estate is a real estate company with offices in Norway and the United States. It works with owners, buyers and investors in residential and commercial property on both sides of the Atlantic. The company provides three services: transaction coordination from signed contract to closing, property preservation for lenders, servicers and investors with vacant properties, and crowdfunding of individual properties for eligible investors. Green Estate works remotely in English and Norwegian, with one point of contact for each file.

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