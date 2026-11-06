From Distraction To Devotion: Larry D. Lewis's New Book Guides Readers Back To Spiritual Truth

MENAFN - GetNews) New release: You Can't Change God's Word to Fit Your Lifestyle offers a gentle, honest path back to faith for readers who feel busy and successful yet still spiritually unsettled. Author Larry D. Lewis has released his new book, You Can't Change God's Word to Fit Your Lifestyle, a guide for anyone who feels spiritually distant yet still checks every box that modern life demands

McDonough, GA - November 6, 2026 - That feeling is more common than most people admit. Careers advance, calendars fill up, and phones rarely stop buzzing, yet a quiet sense that something is missing can linger beneath it all. Lewis's book speaks directly to that gap between a full schedule and an empty spirit, offering readers a way back to faith that does not require them to have everything figured out first.

Across twelve chapters, the book walks readers from the first hesitant step of returning to faith through the daily habits that make that faith last. Rather than presenting religion as a rigid rulebook, Lewis frames spiritual discipline as protection, a way to guard the heart, steady the mind, and stay grounded when the world keeps pulling attention elsewhere. As the book puts it, faith is not lost forever when it fades; it can always be renewed.

What sets this book apart is its refusal to demand perfection before progress. Lewis writes for readers exactly where they are, whether that is someone who drifted from prayer years ago or someone searching for steadier footing after a hard season. The book draws on scripture and honest, everyday reflection, making its message accessible to readers across different walks of faith rather than speaking to a narrow audience.

People rarely walk away from faith in a single moment, the book explains; it tends to fade slowly, like a distant sound growing quieter over time. That honesty, paired with a clear and encouraging path forward, is what readers can expect from the opening page to the closing chapter, without the book giving away its own answers before readers have had the chance to sit with the questions themselves.

Readers considering the book might start with a simple question the author poses early on: Where do I stand with my faith today, not yesterday, not years ago, but today? It is the kind of question that invites honest reflection rather than judgment, and it sets the tone for everything that follows.

You Can't Change God's Word to Fit Your Lifestyle is available now in eBook, paperback, and hardcover editions wherever books are sold.

About the Author

Larry D. Lewis writes about faith, discipline, and the daily choices that shape a spiritual life. Drawing on years of reflection and scripture study, he writes for readers who want practical, honest guidance rather than easy answers, and who are ready to move from distraction back to devotion.

About The Publisher:

Spark Leaf Publishing is an expert book publisher and professional book publishing company based in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Its team of writers, editors, designers, and book marketing experts supports authors with ghostwriting, editing, cover design, formatting, publishing, distribution, audiobook production, and professional book marketing services. The company works with first-time authors, returning authors, memoirists, and business leaders in the United States and worldwide.