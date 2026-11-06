Larry D. Lewis Releases Inspiring New Book On Repentance, Renewal, And The Unchanging Word Of God

MENAFN - GetNews) New release invites readers to rediscover faith, discipline, and lasting spiritual renewal through plain, honest storytelling.

McDonough, GA - November 6, 2026 - Author Larry D. Lewis introduces readers to You Can't Change God's Word To Fit Your Lifestyle, a new book that speaks directly to anyone who has felt distant from their faith and wants a clear path back.

Many people feel this pull today. Life gets busy, priorities shift, and spiritual practices quietly fade into the background, not from rejection, but from distraction. Lewis wrote this book for that exact moment: the point where someone realizes something is missing and wants to reconnect with what matters most.

Rather than offering quick fixes, the book walks readers through practical, honest steps toward lasting change. It explores subjects such as building spiritual discipline, guarding the heart against distraction, and finding the strength to remain consistent even when life gets hard. Each chapter builds on the last, creating a full picture of what it means to grow, not just believe.

“This book comes from watching people, including myself, search for peace in places that could never provide it,” said Lewis.“I wanted to write something honest, a reminder that God's Word doesn't bend to fit our circumstances. We are the ones called to change.”

What sets this book apart is its tone. Lewis writes in plain, everyday language, avoiding heavy theological jargo, which makes it accessible for new believers and lifelong students of faith alike. Readers seeking encouragement, accountability, and a renewed sense of purpose will find each chapter easy to follow and even easier to apply.

Topics readers can expect to explore include:



Recognizing the quiet signs of spiritual drift

Building daily habits that support real, lasting growth

Understanding repentance as a starting point, not a punishment

Learning to surrender control without losing direction Staying grounded when life pulls in every direction



About the Author

Larry D. Lewis writes about faith, discipline, and the daily choices that shape a spiritual life. Drawing on years of reflection and scripture study, he writes for readers who want practical, honest guidance rather than easy answers, and who are ready to move from distraction back to devotion.

About The Publisher:

Spark Leaf Publishing is an expert book publisher and professional book publishing company based in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Its team of writers, editors, designers, and book marketing experts supports authors with ghostwriting, editing, cover design, formatting, publishing, distribution, audiobook production, and professional book marketing services. The company works with first-time authors, returning authors, memoirists, and business leaders in the United States and worldwide.

Lewis hopes the book serves less as a lecture and more as a companion, something readers can return to whenever life feels loud, and faith feels quiet. His goal is not to hand out easy answers, but to walk alongside readers as they rebuild a steady, lasting relationship with their faith.