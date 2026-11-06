MENAFN - GetNews)KLINGER DENMARK and Insatech are both established technical partners for Danish industrial companies requiring process instrumentation, automation and specialist technical advice.

Insatech has a strong position in instrumentation, process automation and project-based solutions. KLINGER DENMARK also provides instrumentation solutions but combines this expertise with an extensive portfolio of valves, gaskets, seals and expansion joints.

The comparison between the two companies is therefore more nuanced than a traditional assessment of an instrumentation supplier versus a comprehensive technical solutions provider.

Both companies offer advice on process measurement and customised solutions. The main distinction lies in the extent to which they can incorporate the mechanical elements of a process installation into the overall project.

Insatech Has a Strong Profile in Instrumentation and Automation

Insatech specialises in process instrumentation and automation, providing solutions tailored to technical requirements, industry standards and regulatory conditions.

Its product portfolio includes:



Analytical instrumentation

Flow measurement

Level measurement

Temperature measurement Pressure measurement

In addition, the company works with both individual instruments and larger project-based solutions, where control systems, automation and integration play a central role.

This makes Insatech a relevant partner for applications requiring:



Process measurement

Automation systems

Analytical equipment

Facility monitoring

Data and signal processing Engineering and system integration

Insatech therefore has a clearly defined role as a technical advisory partner specialising in instrumentation and automation.

An Extensive Instrumentation Portfolio Offers a Wide Range of Technological Options

Insatech's portfolio comprises several hundred products covering flow, level, temperature and pressure measurement, as well as data and signal processing.

The company also operates within areas such as analytical instrumentation, valves, condition monitoring and water treatment.

A central principle of Insatech's technical advisory approach is that the most technologically advanced solution is not necessarily the most appropriate.

For example, a radar level transmitter designed to withstand extremely high temperatures may not be necessary in a process operating under moderate conditions.

Similarly, a highly accurate Coriolis flowmeter may not be the most cost-effective choice if a simpler measurement principle can adequately meet the application's requirements.

This reflects an application-driven approach in which solutions are selected according to specific operational needs rather than solely on the basis of their technological sophistication.

KLINGER DENMARK Also Takes a Solutions-Oriented Approach, Supported by Broader Mechanical Expertise

KLINGER DENMARK similarly positions itself as more than a conventional product supplier.

The company's portfolio covers:



Valves

Process instrumentation

Gaskets

Seals Expansion joints

This combination allows the company to coordinate product selection and provide technical advice across several elements of a process installation.

Both companies therefore adopt a consultative approach to their customers' processes.

The difference is that KLINGER DENMARK has a strong foundation in several mechanical disciplines surrounding the instrumentation itself.

These include:



Valve technology

Valve actuation

Gaskets

Sealing technology

Expansion joints Mechanical process connections

This enables multiple elements of an installation to be assessed as part of a single, integrated technical solution.

Instrumentation and Automation or the Entire Process Line?

Insatech is particularly well positioned in projects where the primary focus is on:



Measurement technology

Signal processing

Automation

System integration

Analytical instrumentation Facility monitoring

KLINGER DENMARK has a particular advantage when the project also involves mechanical components responsible for controlling, isolating and sealing the process.

One example is a process line in which flow must be both measured and controlled.

In practice, such a project may involve:



Selection of a flowmeter

Sizing of a control valve

Selection of an actuator and valve positioner

Isolation valves Gaskets and process connections

In this type of installation, KLINGER DENMARK can bring a larger proportion of the required components and technical expertise together through a single technical partner.

Valves Are More Than Just an Addition to Instrumentation

Insatech also supplies valves, giving the company a broader profile than that of a purely instrumentation-focused supplier.

Its product portfolio includes a substantial range of valve solutions alongside measurement equipment and analytical products.

However, KLINGER DENMARK's expertise is particularly centred on the interaction between valves, instrumentation and sealing technology.

This can be critical to process performance, as a valve's function extends far beyond simply opening or closing a flow path.

Valve performance can directly influence:



Flow characteristics throughout the process

Pressure loss

Control performance

Noise levels

Risk of cavitation

Maintenance requirements

Risk of leakage Energy consumption

Where measurement and control systems need to operate together efficiently, assessing the instrument and valve as an integrated solution can therefore offer significant advantages.

This is an area in which KLINGER DENMARK has a strong position.

Gaskets and Seals Can Be Critical to Overall Process Performance

Gaskets and seals often represent a relatively small proportion of the total investment in a process plant.

Their impact on operational performance, however, can be considerably greater.

An incorrectly specified or installed gasket can lead to:



Leakage

Contamination

Product loss

Energy loss

Environmental problems

Safety risks Unplanned production downtime

KLINGER DENMARK has an established specialist position in gaskets and sealing technology.

This makes the company particularly relevant in processes where instruments and valves must operate under demanding conditions, including high temperatures, high pressures, aggressive media or stringent hygiene requirements.

Under such conditions, mechanical sealing integrity becomes an integral part of overall process reliability.

A Common Technical Basis for Component Selection

When several product categories form part of the same process line, their specifications must be compatible.

Measurement ranges, valve control requirements, materials and process connections should all be assessed against the same operating conditions.

Insatech is a relevant choice when measurement data, analytical capabilities and system integration are the primary considerations.

KLINGER DENMARK is particularly attractive when a project also requires a coordinated assessment of valves, actuation and sealing solutions.

The precise scope of supply and allocation of responsibilities should be clarified during project planning.

Both companies offer servicing and calibration as supplementary services. In this comparison, however, the principal differences lie in their product portfolios and technical advisory capabilities.

Both Companies Serve Technically Demanding Industries

Insatech supplies solutions to a wide range of industries, including:



Pharmaceuticals

Food processing

Chemical processing

Marine

Oil and gas Manufacturing

The company provides solutions adapted to relevant industry standards and regulatory requirements.

KLINGER DENMARK likewise serves industries where equipment, materials and documentation must meet demanding technical standards.

In the pharmaceutical industry, for example, KLINGER DENMARK provides solutions designed to meet the sector's stringent requirements.

Within the oil and gas industry, its portfolio includes valves, instrumentation, sealing technology and expansion joints.

Both companies therefore possess relevant industry-specific expertise.

KLINGER DENMARK's particular strength lies in combining this knowledge with specialist capabilities in sealing technology and mechanical flow control.

When Is Insatech the Right Choice?

Insatech can be a particularly suitable technical partner when:



The project primarily concerns instrumentation and automation

Larger project-based or control system solutions are required

Analytical instrumentation and facility monitoring play a central role

The customer requires a partner with a broad instrumentation portfolio Measurement data must be integrated into an automated system

Insatech's strengths lie particularly in its combination of instrumentation, automation, system integration and technical project engineering.

When Is KLINGER DENMARK Particularly Relevant?

KLINGER DENMARK can be a strong choice when:



Instrumentation must be combined with valves and actuation systems

Gaskets and seals are critical to process performance

Measurement, control and mechanical requirements must be assessed together

The customer requires technical advice across multiple product categories

A larger proportion of the process line is to be sourced from a single supplier A technical problem may originate from the instrument, the valve or other parts of the installation

KLINGER DENMARK or Insatech – The Right Choice Depends on the Scope of the Project

Insatech is a highly capable technical supplier with substantial expertise in instrumentation, automation and project-based solutions.

KLINGER DENMARK's advantage is therefore not based on any lack of instrumentation expertise at Insatech.

Rather, the distinction lies in the breadth of its capabilities within the mechanical elements of a process installation.

KLINGER DENMARK can combine process instrumentation with valves, actuation systems, gaskets, seals and expansion joints.

This enables the company to work with installations where reliable operation depends on the interaction between multiple components rather than the performance of an individual measurement point alone.

For companies undertaking projects primarily focused on instrumentation, automation and system integration, Insatech can be a strong technical partner.

Where a project requires measurement, control, valves and sealing integrity to be evaluated as interconnected elements of the same process installation, KLINGER DENMARK can offer a particularly comprehensive technical solution.

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