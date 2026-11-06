More Room At The Table: Spirit Of Willow Helps Families Take Thanksgiving Hosting Outdoors

MENAFN - GetNews) With homes filling up for the holidays, the outdoor living brand says a well-planned backyard can become the extra room every host wishes they had

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA - November 06, 2026 - Every Thanksgiving host knows the moment. The kitchen is packed, every chair in the house is taken and the living room is shoulder to shoulder. Spirit of Willow, an outdoor living brand, says the answer for many families is right outside the back door.

A backyard set up with a fire pit, comfortable outdoor seating and a pergola can give guests somewhere to go before dinner, between courses or after the meal, when everyone needs a little air. The brand says it is often where the best conversations of the day happen, away from the noise of the kitchen.

“Thanksgiving is about bringing people together, and sometimes the house just isn't big enough for everyone,” said a spokesperson for Spirit of Willow.“When the backyard is ready for guests, it becomes another room. Grandparents by the fire, cousins catching up, someone finally sitting down after cooking all day. That's what we want people to picture.”

Spirit of Willow curates its collection around quality and timeless design, choosing fire pits, outdoor furniture, pergolas, luxury spas and garden décor that work together as one space. The brand says homeowners who plan their outdoor areas now can enjoy them through the entire holiday season, not just one day.

Spirit of Willow ships across much of the United States, with most orders arriving within five to 10 business days.

More information is available at spiritofwillow.

About Us

Spirit of Willow is an outdoor living brand offering a curated collection of fire pits, outdoor furniture, pergolas, luxury spas and garden décor, chosen for quality, timeless design and craftsmanship. The brand believes an outdoor space should feel like an extension of the home, a place to slow down and spend time with the people who matter most. Spirit of Willow ships across much of the United States. More information is available at spiritofwillow.

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