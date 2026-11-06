Arctic Chiropractic Continues To Offer Shockwave Therapy In Wasilla, AK For Joint Pain Management

MENAFN - GetNews)"A clinician applies shockwave therapy for joint pain management at Arctic Chiropractic in Wasilla, AK, using an acoustic wave device."Arctic Chiropractic in Wasilla, AK, led by Dr. Scott Folsom, DC, continues offering shockwave therapy for non-surgical joint pain management. Serving active adults, trade workers, and injury recovery patients across the Mat-Su Valley, the clinic pairs acoustic wave therapy with chiropractic care and physical rehabilitation. This drug-free treatment targets pain in the shoulders, knees, hips, and tendons to stimulate natural healing, restore mobility, and keep residents active.

WASILLA, AK - November 06, 2026 - Arctic Chiropractic today announced that it continues to offer shockwave therapy in Wasilla, AK, as part of its non-surgical approach to joint pain management for residents across the Mat-Su Valley. The practice combines shockwave therapy with chiropractic care and physical rehabilitation to help active adults, trade workers, and people recovering from injuries manage pain and work toward restoring mobility without surgery or reliance on medication.

Meeting a Local Need for Non-Surgical Pain Care

Life in the Mat-Su Valley is physically demanding. Many residents work in construction, trades, and other labor-intensive jobs, while others stay active year-round with hiking, hunting, fishing, snow removal, and winter recreation. Over time, repetitive strain and past injuries can lead to joint pain in the shoulders, elbows, hips, knees, and feet that interferes with work and daily routines.

For patients in Wasilla and surrounding areas, the challenge is often finding care that fits a busy schedule and does not mean time away from work or a long recovery. Many say they want to explore conservative, drug-free options before considering injections or surgery. That preference has contributed to growing interest in non-invasive therapies that address the source of discomfort rather than only masking symptoms.

How Shockwave Therapy Works

Shockwave therapy uses a handheld device to deliver acoustic pressure waves through the skin to a targeted area of the body. These waves are intended to stimulate the body's natural healing response, encourage blood flow to irritated tissue, and help calm pain signals in the treated area. Sessions are generally brief and do not require incisions, anesthesia, or downtime.

Research on shockwave therapy has been strongest for certain soft tissue conditions, such as tendon-related pain and plantar heel pain, and patient responses vary. Shockwave therapy for joint pain is typically used as one part of a broader care plan that may also include chiropractic adjustments, therapeutic exercise, and rehabilitation. Potential benefits of care may include the following:



May help reduce pain in irritated tendons, soft tissue, and areas surrounding painful joints

Supports circulation and the body's natural tissue repair processes

Non-surgical and drug-free, with no incisions or injections

Short in-office sessions that generally allow patients to resume normal daily activity

Can be combined with chiropractic care and rehabilitation for a more complete plan Supports improved movement and function as part of an individualized program

Integrated Care Close to Home

What distinguishes the practice's approach is integration. Rather than treating shockwave therapy as a stand-alone service, Arctic Chiropractic builds it into an individualized plan led by Dr. Scott Folsom, DC. Patients receive a hands-on evaluation first, and shockwave therapy is recommended only when it fits the patient's condition and goals. Combining chiropractic care, rehabilitation, and shockwave therapy under one roof means Mat-Su Valley patients can pursue treatment locally rather than traveling to Anchorage for specialized care.

“Our patients are busy people. They're working, raising families, and getting out on the trails, and they want to keep doing that,” said Dr. Scott Folsom, DC, of Arctic Chiropractic.“Shockwave therapy gives us another non-surgical tool to help people manage joint pain and keep moving. We're proud to offer it here in Wasilla so folks in our community don't have to go far to find it.”

Dr. Folsom emphasized that expectations matter.“Every person responds differently, and shockwave therapy isn't the right fit for everyone. We start with a thorough exam, explain what we find, and talk honestly about the options. Our goal is to help people understand what's going on and build a plan that supports their mobility over the long term.”

Scheduling a Consultation

Adults dealing with joint pain, work-related strain, or lingering effects of an injury can schedule a consultation to learn whether shockwave therapy in Wasilla, A may be appropriate for their situation. During the visit, the care team reviews the patient's history, symptoms, and activity goals, and explains available treatment options. The practice is welcoming new patients, and staff can answer questions about coverage and payment when appointments are made.

Appointments can be requested through the practice's website or by calling the office directly. Patients can also find directions to the clinic and learn more about shockwave therapy in Wasill and the practice's West Mat-Su location. Patients with ongoing or severe pain are encouraged to consult their primary care provider and to share their treatment plans with their full care team.

About Arctic Chiropractic

Arctic Chiropractic is a chiropractic and rehabilitation practice located in Wasilla, Alaska. Led by Dr. Scott Folsom, DC, the practice specializes in chiropractic care, physical rehabilitation, injury recovery, and shockwave therapy for joint pain and related musculoskeletal conditions. Arctic Chiropractic is committed to providing patients in Wasilla and the surrounding Mat-Su Valley with non-surgical, drug-free treatment options that support mobility, function, and an active lifestyle.