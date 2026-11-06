Magiccon Atlanta Day Zero Adds Thursday Gathering As Collectibles Draw Wider Attention

MENAFN - GetNews)"A group gathers at the Journey's End Games booth during a previous convention. Photo courtesy of Journey's End Games."Journey's End Games and Tales of Adventure bring card trading, gameplay and creator appearances to the day before the convention.

ATLANTA, Georgia - November 6, 2026 - Journey's End Games, in collaboration with Tales of Adventure, has announced a new Day Zero event ahead of MagicCon: Atlanta, giving Magic: The Gathering players and collectors an additional day to meet, play and trade cards.

Scheduled for Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern, on the second floor of the Signia Hotel, attached to the Georgia World Congress Center, Day Zero will feature opportunities to meet many Magic content creators, browse single cards, trade, and play games. According to Journey's End Games' event announcement, admission is free and no special convention badge is required.

This new Day Zero event will bring together people who enjoy different aspects of the game: players building decks, collectors comparing collections and acquiring pieces, and creators meeting their audiences in person. The Thursday schedule gives attendees another opportunity to spend time together before the convention's main program begins.

Beyond the usual community of Magic: The Gathering players and fans, figures such as investor Kevin O'Leary have spoken positively about trading cards as an investment. O'Leary wrote,“Collectibles are becoming a new alternative asset class,” discussing high-value sports cards and entertainment collectibles.

Magic's own business has also grown. In its third-quarter 2026 results, released October 20, Hasbro reported Magic: The Gathering revenue of $616.1 million, up 34% from the same period in 2025 and the first time the brand exceeded $600 million in quarterly revenue. The figures reflect the Magic business, including tabletop and digital products; they do not measure the resale value of individual cards.

Recently announced featured creators include Taalia Vess, Zabracus, UrzaWasHere and Anna Margaret, in addition to the previously announced Muscles & MTG, Lloyd Meng TCG, Jurassic Magic, and Elder Dingus Highlander. The event will also offer open play, Commander games and card vendors including Journey's End Games and TOA Magic, bringing the trading card community into the same space ahead of the weekend.

MagicCon: Atlanta runs November 13–15, 2026, at the Georgia World Congress Center and includes Magic World Championship 32. MagicCon: Day Zero takes place on the preceding Thursday the 12th, adding a gathering for players and collectors arriving before the main convention opens on Friday.

Event updates and participating creator announcements are available through the Journey's End Games Facebook page.