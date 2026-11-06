Industrial Filters Must Overcome Five Critical Hurdles Beyond Initial Coating

MENAFN - GetNews)Coating Is Only Half the Job - A Filter Still Has Five More Hurdles to Clear!

-p

Looking at the filter production process, many people assume that once coating is complete, the product is done. In reality, coating only puts the film layers on. After that come dicing, grinding, edge chamfering, cleaning, inspection, and mounting-a long chain of processes, each one eating into yield.

These processes do not change the coating design, but they do change the spectrum. A full substrate that measured a perfect curve inside the coating chamber may not yield dozens of small pieces that each retain that same curve. The difference comes from these hurdles.

1. Dicing: chipping and micro-cracks are invisible spectral killers

Large substrates must be cut into small pieces. Common methods include scribing with a diamond wheel, dicing with a diamond saw, and laser cutting. Ultrasonic-assisted machining is used for specific brittle materials or thin workpieces and is not on the same level as the first three.

Scribing with a diamond wheel is the lowest-cost method: a diamond wheel scores the surface, then force is applied to break it. The problem is that the breaking process is uncontrolled, producing micron-scale chipping at the edges, with micro-cracks extending near the chipped areas. Micro-cracks may be significantly deeper than the visible chipping, but there is no fixed multiple relationship between the two-seeing them clearly requires microscopic observation or cross-sectional evaluation.

These micro-cracks show no obvious effect immediately after cutting, but they change the local stress state. The film's stress distribution was originally uniform. Once cracks appear at the edge, stress concentrates at the crack tips, and the nearby film structure undergoes slight distortion. The manifestation is that the spectrum at the edge region differs from the center-edge transmittance drops and the center wavelength shifts.

For imaging applications, this type of damage appears as additional loss in a narrow band near the dicing edge. For quantitative measurement applications, if the spot covers the edge region, overall transmittance is pulled down.

Note that brightness falloff at the image edge cannot be attributed solely to micro-cracks. Lens vignetting and incidence-angle effects across a large field of view produce the same phenomenon. Micro-cracks only affect the narrow strip immediately adjacent to the dicing edge. This kind of deviation is hard to attribute during final inspection, because the center region's curve is good, and the full-piece average is only slightly low.

Laser cutting controls chipping far better, with a controllable heat-affected zone and fewer micro-cracks. The cost is high equipment investment, and the laser's heat input introduces local annealing or stress redistribution near the cut surface, requiring separate parameter adjustment for heat-sensitive substrates. Diamond saw dicing falls between the two: edge quality is stable and suitable for thicker substrates, but grinding loss and chipping must be balanced through wheel grit and feed parameters. Ultrasonic-assisted cutting is not efficient for thick substrates.

One thing is easily overlooked: micro-cracks after dicing continue to propagate during subsequent cleaning and mounting. Ultrasonic vibration during cleaning and mechanical stress during mounting can both cause originally micron-scale cracks to grow to tens of microns. Therefore, pieces with edge chipping have degraded long-term reliability even if they pass outgoing inspection.

2. Stress: coating stress and dicing stress add up

During thin-film deposition, the film naturally carries internal stress. There are two sources: one is thermal stress from the difference in thermal expansion coefficient between film and substrate, causing inconsistent shrinkage when the coating temperature returns to room temperature; the other is intrinsic stress determined by the atomic packing mode during film growth.

This stress is balanced across the full substrate, which bows slightly to counteract it. Surface shape change after coating is a common phenomenon, especially pronounced on thin substrates.

Dicing breaks this balance. The full-substrate stress is divided into dozens of portions, each small piece's stress distribution readjusts, edge constraints disappear, and stress release causes local deformation. For applications sensitive to flatness-such as filters that must be mounted on a focal plane-this deformation introduces defocus and wavefront error.

The effect of stress release on the spectrum is indirect. The transmission peak position of the film depends on the optical thickness of each layer, and stress release simultaneously changes three things: the geometric thickness of the film, the refractive index of the coating material (photoelastic effect), and the substrate surface shape and local incidence angle. Combined, the center wavelength shifts.

The shift is typically on the order of sub-nanometers to a few nanometers. For bandpass filters with bandwidths of tens of nanometers, the impact is relatively limited. For extremely narrowband communication filters-such as those used in dense wavelength division multiplexing-this amount cannot be ignored.

Control measures are mainly at the design and process ends. At the design end, the coating stress is balanced so that tensile and compressive stress partially cancel each other. At the process end, parameters such as deposition temperature, rate, and ion-assisted energy are optimized to adjust or balance intrinsic stress, rather than unidirectionally suppressing it. Ion assistance itself may introduce compressive stress, with the direction depending on energy and atmosphere. At the dicing end, laser replaces the wheel to reduce mechanical stress input.

3. Grinding, chamfering, and cleaning: looks simplest, most problems

The cut edge is rough and requires grinding or chamfering. The purpose of chamfering is to eliminate sharp edges, prevent cracking during assembly and use, and prevent the edge from becoming the starting point for film delamination.

Chamfering itself introduces new problems. The grinding process generates fine powder that adheres to the surface and edges. If cleaning is not thorough, it can be pressed into the film in subsequent steps. If chamfer angle and width are inconsistent, batch-to-batch consistency drops, and positioning accuracy during assembly is affected.

Cleaning is the most underestimated step in the entire chain. Common cleaning methods use ultrasound plus solvents. A typical sequence is pre-cleaning or detergent ultrasound, deionized water rinse, organic solvent dehydration, then drying. The specific order must be validated according to material and coating-it cannot be copied blindly.

The direction of ultrasonic frequency effects is often reversed in people's minds. Low frequency has strong cavitation intensity and high efficiency for removing large particles, but it easily damages edges and accelerates micro-crack propagation. High frequency has weaker cavitation and is friendlier to sub-micron particles and fine structures, at the cost of higher power or longer time. Parameter setting depends on substrate size, coating tolerance, and edge condition. Solvent purity and drying method determine whether water marks remain.

Water marks are a typical problem. If solvent evaporation is uneven during drying, dissolved impurities precipitate at the last evaporation location, forming ring-shaped residue. This residue adheres to the film surface, changing local optical properties and reducing adhesion for subsequent protective coating or bonding.

To judge whether cleaning is adequate, the industry typically looks at two items: surface particle density and contact angle. Particle density reflects cleanliness; contact angle reflects surface energy state.

Contact angle should be judged against the baseline value for clean glass or film surface. An abnormally large value usually indicates organic contamination. Testing must fix the liquid type and measurement conditions, and exclude the influence of surface roughness. If this item fails, voids are likely during bonding.

4. Inspection: full inspection or sampling-a trade-off between cost and risk

The full coated substrate can undergo full-piece spectral scanning, obtaining spectral uniformity distribution across the piece through multi-point or area scanning. A single-point spectrum cannot represent the whole piece-this distinction matters when evaluating film thickness uniformity. After dicing into small pieces, the cost of measuring each piece's spectrum rises.

The conventional approach is sampling plus statistical process control. Samples are drawn by batch to measure center wavelength, peak transmittance, and FWHM, checking whether they fall within control limits. This method is effective for stable processes but misses judgment during fluctuating periods.

High-end applications perform full inspection and provide each piece's measured curve with the shipment. The benefit is that downstream users can grade by curve, pairing pieces with similar center wavelengths to the same batch of equipment, reducing compensation during system calibration. For scenarios requiring high consistency, this grading action itself is valuable.

Appearance inspection mostly uses optical microscopy or automated optical inspection to check chip size, scratches, pits, and film defects. Acceptance criteria must be clearly written into the contract, including maximum allowable chip size, scratch length and count, and pit diameter and density. If these metrics are not specified, disputes easily arise at delivery.

5. Mounting: the last step, and the easiest to rework

Filters are installed into devices in roughly three ways: mechanical press-fit, adhesive bonding, and hermetic packaging.

Mechanical press-fit uses structural components to secure the filter, avoiding adhesive contamination and curing shrinkage, but it introduces assembly stress. Pressure and contact surface condition must be controlled to prevent stress birefringence and surface deformation.

Over-tightening causes the filter to endure long-term mechanical stress, potentially inducing stress-induced wavelength shift, birefringence, or even slow creep. Under-tightening may allow displacement in vibrating environments. Both failure modes are subtle and often only exposed after system assembly is complete.

Adhesive bonding is the most common, with low cost and simple process. The difficulty lies in adhesive selection and curing control. The adhesive layer shrinks during curing, and the resulting stress acts on the film, potentially causing center wavelength shift. The adhesive itself ages and discolors in high-temperature, high-humidity environments, changing transmittance.

So there is a principle for bonding: the adhesive layer should be thin and uniform, curing temperature should be below the film's tolerance temperature, and the selected adhesive should remain stable within the target temperature and humidity range. Some high-reliability scenarios require accelerated aging tests on the adhesive layer to verify transmittance degradation after several years.

Hermetic packaging is used in high-reliability applications, sealing the filter in inert or dry gas to isolate water vapor and contaminants. Vacuum packaging is used only for special requirements and is not the first choice in most cases. The cost is increased packaging expense and structural complexity.

Rework cost at the assembly stage is very high. Once a filter is bonded and cured, removing it essentially means scrapping it. Device-level rework also affects other already-assembled components. This is why acceptance standards for optical parts are typically much stricter than for mechanical parts.

6. Yield is a chain, not a single process

Looking at these processes together reveals a pattern: the yield loss at each step is not large, but multiplied together, total yield drops quickly.

Assume coating yield 95%, dicing 97%, chamfering and cleaning 98%, inspection rejection 2%, mounting 96%. Multiplying gives a total yield of about 85%.

This calculation has a premise: each process is independent, defective products are not reworked, and inspection-rejected pieces are not double-counted with prior yields. When definitions are inconsistent, yields reported by different suppliers are not comparable.

Therefore, cost control in filter manufacturing focuses not on pushing one link to the extreme, but on reducing fluctuation at every link. Small fluctuation means a controllable process. Controllable means you do not need to rely on tightened inspection as a backstop-and tightened inspection itself is a cost.

One metric reflects this capability: batch-to-batch consistency. The distribution width of center wavelength across consecutive batches of the same model directly indicates whether the process is stable. This metric better reflects a supplier's true level than single-batch peak parameters, and better predicts downstream system manufacturers' calibration labor.

There is also no universal solution for dicing parameters across different material systems. Chalcogenide glass substrates are softer, and chipping control during wheel scribing is far more demanding than for germanium. Dicing parameters must be set before coating, because film stress changes the fracture path. Germanium substrates are brittle but hard, allowing more aggressive dicing, at the cost of chamfering to prevent edge chipping from becoming the starting point for film delamination.

MULTI IR covers coating design and volume coating, with dicing, chamfering, and mounting coordinated within the same process system-only then can the entire chain's yield be raised. In that multiplication formula, what can be changed is not the absolute value of any single link, but the fluctuation amplitude of each link.

MULTI IR – National-level "Little Giant" Specialized and Sophisticated Enterprise. Over 10,000 types of infrared sensitive components in stock. Top 3 globally in comprehensive strength. Product portfolio covers infrared filters, optical coatings, infrared sensors, and other core categories. Lead drafter of the infrared filter industry standard.

Website: | Global Site:

About Us

Founded in 2007, Hangzhou MULTI IR Technology Co., Ltd. is an optoelectronic technology enterprise integrating R&D, production, and sales. Its products are widely applied in aerospace, medical care, AR/VR, display imaging, photography, and other fields, steadily holding the position of the world's largest spot supplier of optical components.