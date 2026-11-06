Yolanda Announces Official Exhibition Showcase At Upcoming Cosmopack Asia 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)Sourcing Advisory Cosmopack Asia 2026 opens next Tuesday, November 10, at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. At Booth 11-B15, Yolanda Packaging is doing something different

Why Visit Booth 11-B15: Talk Directly with the Chief Technical Lead

our Founder and Chief Technical Lead is personally attending the show to meet global beauty brands and sourcing partners. You can get direct answers on custom mold projects, product designs, and factory-direct commercial terms in one sit-down

If you have a new sketch, a custom packaging idea, or an ongoing quality headache, bring it to our table and get real answers on the spot

What We Focus On (Core Categories)

Sustainable Deodorant & Balm Sticks: 100% pure PP (Mono-material) twist-up and refill systems built for clean, eco-friendly beauty

Precision Cosmetic Roller Bottles: High-precision balls and leak-proof fitments for eye serums, aromatherapy oils, and body care

Airless & Multi-Chamber Packaging: Metal-free vacuum pumps and dual-chamber bottles designed to keep sensitive active ingredients fresh

Fine Treatment & Serum Pumps: Smooth, low-dose dispensing pumps that give skincare lines an upscale, luxury touch

What We Can Solve at the Table

Instant Custom Mold Reviews: Show us your product brief or 3D drawings; we will tell you right away if it is feasible, how to optimize it, and how fast we can open the steel tooling

No Middlemen, Direct Decisions: Discuss project schedules, sample requirements, and factory pricing directly with the decision-maker

Free Testing Samples: Take home physical production samples to test fit and compatibility with your formulas

Event Quick Facts

Event

Cosmopack Asia 2026

Dates

November 10 – 12, 2026 (Tuesday – Thursday)

Location

AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE), Hong Kong

Yolanda Booth

Hall 11, Booth No. 11-B15

Meet Us in Hong KongDrop by Booth 11-B15 next week, or message us ahead of time to reserve a quiet 15-minute coffee chat with our founder to talk through your packaging plans!

About Us

Established in 2014 in Yuyao, Ningbo, a major manufacturing and port hub in Zhejiang, China, Ningbo Yolanda Spray Co., Ltd. is an integrated provider of packaging solutions for daily chemical, cosmetic, and household liquid products. We specialize in R&D, production, sales, and service, delivering precision dispensing systems tailored to global market needs.