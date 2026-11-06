Yolanda Announces Official Exhibition Showcase At Upcoming Cosmopack Asia 2026
Why Visit Booth 11-B15: Talk Directly with the Chief Technical Lead
our Founder and Chief Technical Lead is personally attending the show to meet global beauty brands and sourcing partners. You can get direct answers on custom mold projects, product designs, and factory-direct commercial terms in one sit-down
If you have a new sketch, a custom packaging idea, or an ongoing quality headache, bring it to our table and get real answers on the spot
What We Focus On (Core Categories)
Sustainable Deodorant & Balm Sticks: 100% pure PP (Mono-material) twist-up and refill systems built for clean, eco-friendly beauty
Precision Cosmetic Roller Bottles: High-precision balls and leak-proof fitments for eye serums, aromatherapy oils, and body care
Airless & Multi-Chamber Packaging: Metal-free vacuum pumps and dual-chamber bottles designed to keep sensitive active ingredients fresh
Fine Treatment & Serum Pumps: Smooth, low-dose dispensing pumps that give skincare lines an upscale, luxury touch
What We Can Solve at the Table
Instant Custom Mold Reviews: Show us your product brief or 3D drawings; we will tell you right away if it is feasible, how to optimize it, and how fast we can open the steel tooling
No Middlemen, Direct Decisions: Discuss project schedules, sample requirements, and factory pricing directly with the decision-maker
Free Testing Samples: Take home physical production samples to test fit and compatibility with your formulas
Event Quick Facts
Event
Cosmopack Asia 2026
Dates
November 10 – 12, 2026 (Tuesday – Thursday)
Location
AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE), Hong Kong
Yolanda Booth
Hall 11, Booth No. 11-B15
Meet Us in Hong KongDrop by Booth 11-B15 next week, or message us ahead of time to reserve a quiet 15-minute coffee chat with our founder to talk through your packaging plans!
About Us
Established in 2014 in Yuyao, Ningbo, a major manufacturing and port hub in Zhejiang, China, Ningbo Yolanda Spray Co., Ltd. is an integrated provider of packaging solutions for daily chemical, cosmetic, and household liquid products. We specialize in R&D, production, sales, and service, delivering precision dispensing systems tailored to global market needs.
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