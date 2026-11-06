Uniproma Showcases Science-Led Ingredient Innovation At SEPAWA 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)Uniproma concluded a successful participation at SEPAWA 2026, presenting a broad portfolio of biotechnology-driven, plant-derived and functional ingredients for personal care and home care formulation.

Under the theme“Uniting Science and Nature,” Uniproma demonstrated how advanced technologies and responsibly developed ingredient solutions can help formulators address key priorities-including efficacy, sensory performance, sustainability, scalability and product differentiation.

Biotechnology for Next-Generation Skincare

Among the key innovations presented were recombinant PDRN and β-spiral recombinant humanized elastin, two biotechnology-driven solutions designed to support advanced skincare concepts.

Recombinant PDRN offers an animal-free pathway for developing products focused on skin repair, resilience and healthy aging. The technology demonstrates how an emerging active category can progress from scientific potential into practical, scalable skincare applications.

β-Spiral recombinant humanized elastin provides another approach to supporting skin structure and visible aging concerns. Its recombinant production pathway combines technical performance with controlled quality and scalable manufacturing, opening new possibilities for hydration, soothing and wrinkle-care formulations.

Unlocking More Value from Plant Innovation

Uniproma also introduced naturally fermented plant oils, plant cell-derived extracts and plant cell-derived exosome technologies.

Naturally fermented plant oils combine botanical origin with improved formulation possibilities across skincare and hair care. The range includes solutions designed to support product colour, sensory appeal and targeted benefits such as soothing, moisturisation and barrier care.

Plant cell biotechnology offers a more controlled approach to accessing valuable botanical compounds. By reducing reliance on conventional cultivation and wild harvesting, it can support greater batch consistency, scalable supply and more responsible use of rare plant resources.

The portfolio presented at SEPAWA included plant cell-derived ingredients from botanicals such as Tianshan snow lotus, edelweiss, desert rose, Panax ginseng, Eryngium maritimum and Crithmum maritimum.

Practical Solutions for Personal Care and Home Care

Alongside advanced skincare actives, Uniproma presented functional ingredients addressing everyday formulation requirements.

The personal care portfolio included mild surfactants and emulsifiers designed to support cleansing performance, formulation stability and sensory refinement. For home care applications, scale inhibitors and biocidal solutions were introduced to help formulators improve product performance across a range of cleaning and maintenance systems.

Together, these solutions reflect Uniproma's commitment to supporting customers throughout the formulation process-from selecting differentiated active ingredients to addressing essential functionality and commercial implementation.

Turning Scientific Potential into Market-Relevant Solutions

The discussions at SEPAWA highlighted a clear industry direction: formulators and brands are not simply searching for more ingredients. They are looking for technologies that solve specific formulation challenges, support credible product positioning and can move efficiently from concept to commercial application.

At Uniproma, we are building a global ingredient platform that connects scientific innovation, natural resources and practical formulation expertise. By bringing together biotechnology-driven actives, plant-based solutions and high-performance functional ingredients, we aim to help customers create products that are effective, differentiated and commercially relevant.

Our participation at SEPAWA reinforced the importance of close technical exchange across the value chain. These conversations will continue to guide how Uniproma develops its portfolio, supports formulation teams and makes meaningful innovation more accessible to the global beauty and home care industries.

About Us

Uniproma was founded in Europe in 2005 as a trusted partner in delivering innovative, high-performance solutions for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.