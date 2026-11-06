Next-Generation UV Filter Technology Introduces Sunsafe Fusion C4 And C5

MENAFN - GetNews)Combining multiple organic UV filters within a pre-dispersed lipid microsphere system, Sunsafe® Fusion C4 and C5 offer an integrated approach to broad-spectrum protection, stable dispersion and convenient sunscreen formulation.

Effective sun protection depends on more than SPF alone. For formulators, achieving balanced UVA and UVB protection must go hand in hand with stability, ease of incorporation and an elegant skin feel.

Sunsafe® Fusion C4 and C5 bring these formulation priorities together through lipid microsphere encapsulation. The delivery system combines multiple organic UV filters within a pre-dispersed carrier designed to support more uniform distribution and synergistic protection across the UVA and UVB ranges.

Enhanced protection at identical UV filter content

Comparative testing demonstrated improved protection performance compared with the corresponding free UV filter systems at identical UV filter content:

→ Sunsafe® Fusion C4: 62% higher in vitro SPF and 57% higher PFA.

→ Sunsafe® Fusion C5: 59% higher in vitro SPF and 56% higher PFA.

These results highlight how the delivery system can contribute to protection performance without increasing UV filter content in the tested systems.

Consistent dispersion and storage stability

The microspheres showed a narrow particle-size distribution, with a Z-average of 337.4 nm and a polydispersity index of 0.033.

After three months under multiple storage conditions, particle size, appearance and UV filter content remained essentially unchanged. Together with the pre-dispersed format, these characteristics support stable dispersion and convenient incorporation into sunscreen formulations.

Exploring more superficial delivery

A fluorescent tracer study investigated the distribution of rhodamine B (RhoB), comparing its free form with RhoB carried within Sunsafe® Fusion C4.

After eight hours, free RhoB reached a depth of 413 μm, while the encapsulated tracer remained within the stratum corneum and upper epidermis, reaching 79 μm. The findings indicate more superficial distribution of the encapsulated tracer under the study conditions.

Experience the technology at in-cosmetics Asia 2026

Discover Sunsafe® Fusion C4 and C5 at the Uniproma booth and explore how lipid microsphere encapsulation can support your next sunscreen formulation.

We will be bringing sunscreen prototypes for visitors to try on site. Experience their elegant skin feel firsthand and meet our team to discuss your formulation needs.

√ 3–5 November 2026√ BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand√ Uniproma | Booth AA50

See the technology. Feel the difference.

About Us

Uniproma was founded in Europe in 2005 as a trusted partner in delivering innovative, high-performance solutions for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.