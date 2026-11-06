From Chemical Expertise To Global Fertilizer Supply: Shengtaifert At ICIF China 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)From September 15 to 17, 2026, the China International Chemical Industry Fair (ICIF China 2026) was held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. As a major platform for chemical technologies, materials, products and industrial cooperation, the exhibition brought together companies and professionals from across the chemical industry chain. Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd., also known as Shengtaifert, participated in the event to strengthen industry connections, explore international cooperation and present its capabilities in the fertilizer export business.

Chemical Industry Experience Supports Fertilizer Supply

Shengtaifert's business development is rooted in a chemical industry background. This foundation provides practical advantages in product understanding, quality awareness, supply-chain coordination and communication with industrial customers.

Today, the company has developed mature experience in international fertilizer trading and export services. Rather than focusing only on product transactions, Shengtaifert works to understand the actual requirements of overseas importers, distributors, agricultural suppliers and industrial users.

For global buyers, fertilizer sourcing involves much more than comparing quotations. Product consistency, export documentation, loading arrangements, packaging, delivery schedules and regulatory requirements can all influence the final procurement result. A strong chemical background helps Shengtaifert approach these details with a more structured and professional mindset.

A Broader Fertilizer Portfolio for Global Markets

During its business development, Shengtaifert has established a product portfolio covering nitrogen, phosphate, potash, water-soluble and specialty fertilizers.

Its nitrogen fertilizer range includes Urea Granular, Urea Prilled, Ammonium Sulphate Granular, Ammonium Sulphate Crystal, Calcium Nitrate Tetrahydrate and Ammonium Chloride. These products can serve different agricultural applications according to crop requirements, soil conditions, nutrient needs and local purchasing preferences.

The company also supplies phosphate and potash fertilizers such as Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP), Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), Triple Super Phosphate (TSP), Potassium Sulfate (SOP), Potassium Nitrate (NOP) and Monopotassium Phosphate (MKP).

For customers seeking micronutrient and specialty fertilizer solutions, Shengtaifert can also provide products including Zinc Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, EDTA Chelated Zinc, Magnesium Sulfate, Ferrous Sulfate, Manganese Sulfate and other customized fertilizer options.

Connecting Chinese Supply with International Demand

The ICIF exhibition provided an opportunity for Shengtaifert to observe new developments in the chemical sector and communicate with potential partners. These exchanges are valuable for a fertilizer export company because the fertilizer market is closely connected with energy, raw materials, chemical processing, transportation and international trade.

Market Requirements

Overseas buyers are increasingly seeking suppliers that can offer stable product quality, flexible packaging, dependable shipment coordination and accurate commercial documents. They also want to reduce procurement risks caused by changing freight costs, market fluctuations and export-policy requirements.

Integrated Model

Shengtaifert's integrated manufacturing and trading model allows the company to coordinate different supply resources and respond to varied purchasing needs. Its experience in international business also supports communication on specifications, inspection documents, packaging standards, delivery terms and customized orders.

Building Long-Term Cooperation Beyond the Exhibition

Participation in ICIF China 2026 is not simply an exhibition activity. It reflects Shengtaifert's ongoing effort to remain connected with the wider chemical industry while expanding its professional fertilizer export services.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, established international cooperation, approximately 100,000 metric tons of annual export volume and business connections across more than 30 countries and regions, Shengtaifert continues to develop its role as a reliable China-based fertilizer supplier.

The company welcomes cooperation with fertilizer importers, distributors, agricultural product suppliers and industrial users seeking dependable fertilizer supply, OEM and customized fertilizer solutions, export support and long-term business partnerships.

As the chemical industry continues to evolve, Shengtaifert will continue to combine chemical expertise with practical fertilizer trading experience-helping global buyers source the right products with greater confidence and efficiency.

About us

For more than 25 years, we have focused on one mission: making global fertilizer sourcing simpler, safer, and more reliable. Every year, we export approximately 100,000 metric tons of fertilizers to customers across South America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. Our extensive export experience enables us to understand regional regulations, market demands, and crop-specific requirements, helping customers reduce procurement risks while ensuring stable supply.