HB88508 Center Support Bearing Compatibility And Buying Guide Attract Industry Attention

(MENAFN- GetNews) Shanghai, R - November 6, 2026 - Why HB88508 Matters in the Automotive Aftermarket: For automotive parts importers, wholesalers and distributors, sourcing a Driveshaft center support bearing involves more than matching a part number. Incorrect applications can lead to returns, additional freight costs, installation delays and warranty claims-all of which can reduce the profitability of wholesale orders. HB88508 is a reference number used for a driveshaft center support bearing assembly. Installed at an intermediate point of a multi-piece driveshaft, the assembly supports the rotating shaft and helps maintain its alignment. The bearing and rubber support work together to accommodate normal movement and reduce vibration transmitted to the vehicle body. Over time, bearing wear, rubber deterioration or damage to the mounting structure may affect performance. Symptoms such as abnormal vibration, unusual noises or excessive driveshaft movement warrant inspection by a qualified technician. For aftermarket distributors, these repair requirements create opportunities to supply replacement components. However, the commercial value of HB88508 depends on three factors: accurate vehicle fitment, reliable product quality and effective inventory planning. Product Specifications and Vehicle Applications The first step in evaluating HB88508 is to establish a reliable technical reference.

Specification HB88508 reference data Part number HB88508 Cross-reference number 211098-1X Bearing inner diameter 40 mm Inner-ring width 27 mm Mounting width 168.28 mm Center line height 63.54 mm Vehicle brands listed in product references Ford, Chevrolet; verify individual applications

These figures provide a starting point for product identification. Buyers should confirm the current technical drawing and complete assembly configuration before placing a bulk order.

Vehicle fitment requires more than a brand name. The exact application may depend on the model year, chassis, driveshaft configuration and original equipment reference. A part listed for one vehicle within a model family should not automatically be assumed to fit every vehicle in that family.

For distributors serving the North American market, Ford and Chevrolet applications can be investigated through OE cross-reference records and vehicle-specific catalogues. Particular attention should be given to older pickups and commercial vehicles where multiple driveline configurations may exist.

In Latin America and other export markets, buyers should assess the local vehicle population, customer enquiries and existing repair-channel demand before committing to stock. The presence of American vehicle brands in a market does not, by itself, confirm demand for a specific center support bearing.

The most effective purchasing process begins with verified applications rather than broad assumptions about regional demand.

HB88508 Cross-References: How to Avoid Ordering the Wrong Part

Cross-reference numbers help purchasing teams identify replacement components when customers provide an OE number, a competitor's part number or a photograph of an existing assembly.

Public aftermarket catalogues associate HB88508 with several reference numbers, including Ford B5TZ-4840B, D4TJ-4800AA and D4TZ-4800D, as well as Spicer 210139-1X, 211098-1X and 230126-1. These are useful starting points for research, but each reference should be checked against the complete product specification and application.

Different suffixes require particular attention:

Reference Purchasing consideration HB88508 Confirm the complete reference and OE application HB88508A Separate variant; verify its own dimensions and application HB88508AA Confirm the suffix, OE reference and vehicle configuration HB88508AB Check the specific cross-reference record before substitution HB88508D Treat as a separate SKU unless interchangeability is confirmed

Similar model numbers do not guarantee interchangeability. Differences in support height, bracket design, mounting-hole spacing or other dimensions may prevent a replacement part from fitting correctly.

For example, reference listings for the HB88508 family include different OE associations across suffix variants. An OE number appearing in one catalogue should therefore be treated as a lead for verification, not automatic proof that every variant is interchangeable.

Before approving an order, purchasing teams should confirm:



The complete part number, including all suffixes.

The original OE number and the vehicle's make, model and year.

Bearing inner diameter, mounting width and center line height.

Bracket design and mounting-hole spacing. Whether the quotation includes the complete assembly or only a specific component.

A well-maintained cross-reference spreadsheet can also help sales teams respond faster to enquiries, reduce repeated technical questions and avoid mixing similar-looking parts in the same shipment.

Which Products Can Be Purchased Alongside HB88508?

For B2B buyers, related-product purchasing can improve order consolidation and expand catalogue coverage. However, a center support bearing should not automatically be sold as part of a fixed repair kit.

The most appropriate companion products depend on the vehicle application, the actual condition of the driveshaft and the distributor's existing customer demand.

Potential companion product Why it may be relevant What to confirm before ordering Universal joints (U-joints) May need replacement when wear is found during driveshaft inspection Joint dimensions, series and vehicle application Driveshaft bolts and nuts Damaged, stretched or corroded fasteners may need replacement Thread, length, grade and application Other center support bearing models Extend coverage across additional vehicle applications Individual part number, OE references and dimensions Driveshaft-related components Support broader drivetrain repair requirements Complete assembly configuration and compatibility Other automotive aftermarket bearings Help consolidate orders across product categories Actual customer demand and approved specifications

Important: A complete center support bearing assembly may already include the rubber support. Buyers should check the supplied assembly's contents before purchasing a separate rubber component.

Universal joints, bolts and nuts are also not mandatory replacements every time HB88508 is changed. Their inclusion should be based on inspection results and the vehicle manufacturer's repair requirements.

For catalogue expansion, HB88508A, HB88508D, HB88510 and HB88512A may be investigated as separate product references. They should not be presented as a mandatory HB88508 purchasing bundle or direct substitutes without confirmed technical and application data.

A practical wholesale purchasing list can be divided into three categories:

Core SKUs: HB88508 and other references supported by confirmed customer enquiries or sales history.

Catalogue expansion: Additional center support bearing models with verified vehicle applications.

Repair-related products: Universal joints, fasteners and other drivetrain components selected according to specific repair needs.

This structure helps distributors expand product coverage without unnecessarily increasing stock or creating avoidable compatibility problems.

Quality, Packaging and Warranty: What Buyers Should Check

For importers purchasing in volume, the quoted unit price is only one part of the overall cost. Product consistency, packaging protection, fitment accuracy and after-sales responsibilities can have a significant impact on profitability.

Bearing and rubber quality

Ask suppliers about inspection procedures, dimensional tolerances and material specifications where relevant. If rubber compound, temperature resistance, lubrication or sealing performance is important to the application, request supporting technical information rather than relying on general marketing descriptions.

Packaging and transportation

The assembly includes a bearing and a mounting support structure. Packaging should protect these components from impact, contamination and deformation during handling and transit. Buyers can specify individual protective packaging, internal dividers where appropriate and suitable carton strength based on the shipping method.

Warranty and claims

Confirm the warranty period, covered defects, evidence required for a claim and responsibility for return freight. For repeat orders, clear written terms can reduce disputes between importers, distributors and end customers.

Batch consistency

For ongoing supply, retain an approved sample or technical drawing and establish inspection criteria before mass production or repeat shipment. This provides a reference for comparing subsequent batches.

Order documentation

Ensure that part numbers, quantities, packaging requirements and agreed inspection standards are documented in the purchase order. For international shipments, confirm the destination market's applicable labeling and import documentation requirements.

A competitive sourcing decision should consider the total cost of ownership-including the risk of incorrect fitment, returns and warranty claims-not simply the lowest initial price.

Expand Your Center Support Bearing Range with TP

For automotive aftermarket importers, wholesalers and distributors, a competitive product range depends on accurate cross-references, verified vehicle applications, consistent quality and a purchasing plan based on actual market demand.

Established in 1999, Shanghai Trans-Power Co., Ltd. (TP) supplies automotive aftermarket components to international B2B customers. Its product range includes wheel bearings, hub units, driveshaft center support bearings and other automotive parts.

For buyers sourcing HB88508 or evaluating additional center support bearing models, TP can discuss product requirements based on part numbers, OE references, vehicle application lists and estimated order quantities. Specifications, availability, minimum order quantities, lead times, packaging and customization requirements should be confirmed before an order is placed.

Explore the HB88508 product page and the complete center support bearing range, or contact... to discuss your sourcing requirements.

Looking to expand your automotive aftermarket catalogue? Start with verified applications, accurate cross-references and demand-based inventory planning. Contact TP to discuss your target models and purchasing requirements.

About us

Trans-Power was founded in 1999 and recognized as a leading manufacturer of bearings and spare parts.

Our own brand "TP" specializes in drive shaft center supports bearing, hub units & wheel bearings, clutch release bearings & hydraulic clutches, pulleys & tensioners, truck bearings, agricultural bearings and various spare parts. Our products are exported to more than 50 countries and regions worldwide, and are highly recognized by customers at home and abroad.

We have a 2,500 m2 logistics center in Shanghai and a manufacturing base in Zhejiang, and set up an overseas plant in Thailand in 2023.