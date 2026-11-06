13-8 Mo Incoming Inspection Focuses On VAR Authenticity And Heat Treatment Defects

MENAFN - GetNews)Receiving 13-8 Mo with an AMS 5629 certificate is only the first step. Verifying that the material truly underwent VIM+VAR double vacuum melting and correct heat treatment is the core of incoming inspection. This guide covers heat number traceability, aluminum (Al) PMI verification, metallographic examination, and mechanical property confirmation-helping aerospace buyers establish an unbreachable quality defense.

Introduction

The previous article, "AMS 5629 Compliance Procurement Guide," covered what to require before placing an order. But the real test begins when the material arrives at the factory: Does the mill certificate in your hands truly correspond to this high-priced aerospace-grade 13-8 Mo?

Unlike 17-4 PH and 15-5 PH, counterfeit 13-8 Mo is cheap to produce but extremely difficult to identify. Conventional electric furnace steel (EAF), after simple heat treatment, can easily mimic the tensile properties of double vacuum (VIM+VAR) steel. However, for large-section forgings or high-fatigue-load parts, such "fake" double vacuum materials are highly prone to catastrophic brittle fracture.

The core task of incoming inspection is to use technical means to tear off this disguise.

1. MTC & Heat Number Traceability: The First Line of Defense1.1 Crucial: Verify the "Melting Practice" statement

Do not just look at mechanical properties on the MTC. You must find the Melting Practice field.



Acceptable: VIM+VAR (Vacuum Induction Melted + Vacuum Arc Remelted). Reject: EAF, AOD, ESR.

1.2 Heat Number Consistency

Physical stampings, packaging labels, and the MTC heat number must match exactly. For 13-8 Mo, suppliers often mix multiple heats in one shipment. You must require heat-by-heat matching certificates.

2. Chemical Composition Verification: Use PMI to Catch Fake Aluminum

This is the hardest and most revealing step in 13-8 Mo acceptance.

Shaanxi Zhuohua Steel Co., Ltd. inspection experience: Many buyers only test chromium and nickel, which completely fails to identify fakes. Counterfeit 13-8 Mo is often relabeled 17-4 PH, 15-5 PH, or lower-grade martensitic stainless steel. You must use a Portable Spectrometer (PMI) to specifically test for Aluminum (Al). The Al requirement for 13-8 Mo is 0.90%–1.35%, while regular stainless steels contain almost no Al. If PMI shows very low Al, reject immediately.

Action:

Use PMI sampling to verify Al is between 0.90% and 1.35%.Verify Cr (12.25–13.25%), Ni (7.50–8.50%), and Mo (2.00–2.50%) are within the standard windows.

3. Metallography & Hardness: Exposing Heat Treatment Defects3.1 Metallography

Since 13-8 Mo is strengthened by NiAl precipitates, its microstructure should be highly uniform without extensive banding. If the metallograph shows obvious non-metallic inclusions or coarse grains, the melting purity is insufficient (likely not true double vacuum).

3.2 Hardness Screening



Condition A (Solution Annealed): Relatively low hardness (~30–35 HRC) for machining. H950 or H1000 (Aged): Hardness rises sharply (≥ 45 HRC for H950).

If you ordered H950 but the portable hardness tester reads around 30 HRC, the supplier delivered Condition A without aging. Reject or require re-heat treatment.

4. Mechanical Properties & Transverse Data4.1 Tensile Re-testing

For critical aerospace parts, sample by heat number and re-test at room temperature to verify UTS, YS, and elongation meet AMS 5629 minimums.

4.2 Transverse Properties (Critical Detail)

The biggest selling point of 13-8 Mo is its "transverse toughness in large sections." If the MTC only provides longitudinal data, the supplier is likely hiding insufficient transverse toughness. The MTC must include transverse test data, especially Reduction of Area (RA).

5. On-Site Inspection Checklist (Ready to Copy)□ Verify MTC "Melting Practice" is VIM+VAR □ Verify MTC aging condition (H950/H1000) matches the PO □ Physical stamping, label, and MTC heat number match □ PMI verification confirms Al content between 0.90%–1.35% □ Portable hardness check (aged condition should be ≥ 45 HRC) □ Verify MTC includes Transverse mechanical property dataConclusion

Incoming inspection of 13-8 Mo is a technical shadow war with unscrupulous suppliers. From verifying the melting practice on the MTC to using PMI to catch aluminum, to confirming transverse properties, any oversight can lead to tool breakage at the machine shop or catastrophic risks in aerospace service.

The next time a supplier says "our 13-8 Mo is absolutely conforming," the question is not "is the tensile enough?" but: "Does the MTC say VIM+VAR? Bring it here so I can hit it with a PMI to check the aluminum."

Related Reading & Series Preview



For AMS 5629 compliance procurement, see the "AMS 5629 Compliance Procurement Guide: Double Vacuum Melting and Certification for Aerospace 13-8 Mo."

Next Up: Why is high-strength 13-8 Mo more prone to hydrogen embrittlement? How to prevent cracking in plated parts? Stay tuned for "13-8 Mo Hydrogen Embrittlement & SCC Failure Warning." Ready to procure? View our 13-8 Mo Stainless Steel (UNS S13800) product page.

Standards and Disclaimer

The specification data and inspection requirements cited in this article are compiled in accordance with the following current standards:



AMS 5629: Steel, Corrosion-Resistant, Bars, Wire, Forgings, Rings, and Extrusions, 13Cr - 8.0Ni - 2.2Mo - 1.1Al, Vacuum Consumable Electrode Melted, Solution Heat Treated, Precipitation Hardenable. ASTM A564 / A564M: Age-Hardening Stainless Steel Bars and Shapes.

Version statement: All referenced standards are subject to ongoing revision. Data in this article reflects the editions in effect at the time of publication.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for technical reference only and does not constitute a conformity determination for any specific lot of material.

(Note: Some portable XRF spectrometers have limited precision for light elements like aluminum (Al). If on-site PMI results are doubtful, sampling for OES or ICP laboratory analysis is recommended.)

About us

Shaanxi Zhuohua Steel Co., Ltd. was founded in 2016 and headquartered in Xi'an, China, is a leading supplier of high-quality steel for heavy machinery, aviation manufacturing, petrochemical equipment, and defense industries. With a 3,000m2 warehouse and an inventory exceeding 3,000 tons, we ensure rapid delivery and reliable supply chain solutions for critical industrial applications.