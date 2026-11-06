Industrial And Consumer Displays Highlight Distinct Performance Requirements And Applications

Industrial displays are very common in daily life and come in various types. Generally speaking, the price of industrial monitors is higher than that of ordinary monitors. Some users do not understand the similarities and differences between industrial monitors and ordinary computer monitors. We all know the uses of mobile phones, computers, TVs and other similar screens, but there are some gaps in the field of industrial screens. This article differentiates industrial displays from common multi-screen displays.

I. Distinguish from the materials used in the display case:

Industrial-grade LCD display usually adopt all-steel designs. Panels are divided into ordinary steel plates, stainless steel plates, aluminum plates and other materials. Industrial screens are designed to withstand earthquakes and impacts. If the environment has higher temperature requirements for industrial LCD displays, it is recommended to use LCD displays with a wide temperature range (-40 - 85 degrees). Currently, only a few large manufacturers abroad produce these displays, and the prices of industrial displays are relatively high. The protection level of industrial monitors is shown as IP68. The first number is the dustproof rating, and the following numbers are the waterproof rating. The dustproof level is up to level 6, and the waterproof level is up to level 8. The housing material of the industrial display is made of metal. And the internal board lines are all industrially designed, not easy to age; the embodiment of the concept of energy saving and environmental protection: low energy consumption design; use of environmentally friendly materials. The regular appearance facilitates splicing, combined installation and other industrial needs.

The outer shell material of consumer level display is generally made of plastic, which does not have strong radiation suppression, weak anti-interference ability, and unstable signals that will be interrupted.

II. Working temperature

Industrial-grade displays generally have an operating temperature of -20~60°C. Some special industries have higher environmental requirements and may even need to use industrial displays with a wider temperature range.

The temperature range requirements of ordinary consumer LCD displays are relatively not that high. Generally, some smart terminals used at constant indoor temperatures will use ordinary consumer LCD displays. This kind of screen does not have high temperature requirements. The working temperature range only needs to reach about 0°C~+50°C.

III. Supply cycle

The supply cycles of industrial LCD monitors and consumer monitors are also very different. For industrial LCD displays, the supply cycle of industrial LCD displays is generally longer, about 10 years, when materials such as IC and glass are in normal supply. Unless a specific material is completely discontinued, we still have plans for upgrades. Customer equipment can be implemented with little or no modification. Therefore, customers do not need to worry about equipment scrapping due to interruptions in the production and supply of industrial LCD displays.

Consumer monitors, like mobile phones, update very quickly. I don't know if this is what it feels like. I bought the latest mobile phone of a specific brand, and within half a year, the overwhelming new product launch conference began again. The model you are using may be discontinued. Therefore, the life cycle of consumer displays is much shorter than industrial LCD displays.

IV. Different brightness

The brightness of industrial displays must reach at least 450cd/m2, and they are mainly used in the medical and industrial fields. Ordinary displays are generally used indoors, with a brightness of only 250-300cd/m2.

V. Stability:

Industrial LCD screens have excellent reliability and stability. Industrial LCD screens generally have good repeatability, low failure rate, and long service life. Industrial LCD screens require more testing and verification to ensure reliability and stability, but ordinary LCD screens generally don't require that much attention.

Industrial LCD monitors require uninterrupted operation and 24/365 power supply, and the use environment of industrial monitors is more demanding than TV monitors used at home, so more stable products are needed. At the same time, industrial displays have higher performance requirements than ordinary displays in terms of device voltage resistance, current, humidity, high and low temperature, etc. In addition, the direction of the projects is also different. For example, a TV will age if it is operated in a high temperature and high humidity environment for 8 hours, while an industrial monitor will only age if it is operated in a high temperature and high humidity environment for 24 hours. Industrial displays are mainly used in industrial automation, medical and military industries. Different from ordinary display screens, it usually adopts a special impact-resistant design. Industrial-grade LCD screens can usually reach operating temperatures of -30 to +80°C and are more stable and reliable in harsh environments than ordinary consumer-grade screens.

VI. Contrast

Industrial product LCD display situations Sometimes users cannot guarantee optimal distance or ideal lighting conditions for viewing, so a high-contrast LCD display is necessary. For 10.4-inch, 12.1-inch or 15-inch monitors used in most industrial areas, a contrast ratio of 450:1 is ideal.

VII. Display brightness

According to market research and expert research, the brightness parameters of industrial-grade LCD displays are usually between 300 and 1000 nits. This range is determined based on the special needs of the industrial environment and the human eye's ability to perceive brightness. In industrial environments, due to the complexity of light conditions, displays need to have high brightness to ensure image clarity and visibility. Considering the human eye's ability to adapt to brightness, excessive brightness can also have adverse effects on vision. Brightness ranges from 300 to 1000 nits are a common choice for industrial LCD displays

Since most ordinary consumer displays are used in indoor environments, the brightness is about 250~300cd/m2 (nits), and LCDs with a diagonal size of 15 inches are the most commonly used. However, displays with this brightness level It cannot meet the requirements when used in an industrial environment. This is because the ambient light will be stronger and its brightness can easily exceed the brightness of the LCD backlight.

From the comparison of the above 7 points, the difference between industrial monitors and ordinary monitors is not only the price, but also the selection of raw materials for industrial monitors. To create such a "copper-walled and iron-walled" industrial monitor, there must be certain requirements for selecting materials. and specifications, in order to achieve high reliability and performance, the internal structure also needs to adopt industrial-grade design.

VIII display VS consumer level display