Outdoor Waterproof LED Floor Screens Transform The Experience Of Open-Air Events

P3.91 Outdoor IP67 Waterproof Heavy-Duty Interactive Led Floor Screen

Engineered specifically for open-air concerts, public interactive plazas, and outdoor stage productions, this rugged waterproof LED floor screen features a massive load capacity (2,000+ kg/m2) and IP67 protection. Combined with high brightness, anti-slip tempered glass, and optional interactive pressure-sensing technology, it delivers breathtaking visual performance in any weather condition.

P3.91 Outdoor IP67 Waterproof Heavy-Duty Interactive Led Floor Screen

Engineered specifically for open-air concerts, public interactive plazas, and outdoor stage productions, this rugged waterproof LED floor screen features a massive load capacity (2,000+ kg/m2) and IP67 protection. Combined with high brightness, anti-slip tempered glass, and optional interactive pressure-sensing technology, it delivers breathtaking visual performance in any weather condition.

Key Engineering Challenges of Outdoor LED Floors

Designing an led screen that people can walk, dance, or even drive vehicles over-while being exposed to torrential rain-demands uncompromising engineering:



IP67 Waterproof and Dustproof Protection: Unlike indoor units, outdoor floor tiles feature fully sealed bottom pans, waterproof rubber gaskets, and specialized drainage channels to prevent moisture ingress during heavy downpours.

Extreme Load Capacity & Impact Resistance: Outdoor floor screens must support heavy crowds, dancing troupes, or structural equipment. Utilizing thick tempered glass or high-strength optical PC masks backed by robust aluminum die-cast frames, these screens easily support over 2,000 kg per square meter.

High-Brightness Sunlight Readability: Outdoor venues face intense ambient light. Professional outdoor floor screens deliver 5,000 to 6,000 nits of brightness, ensuring that colors remain rich and vivid even under direct daytime sunlight. Anti-Slip and Anti-Scratch Textures: Safety is paramount. The surface layer features specialized matte, anti-slip texturing that prevents slipping when wet while maintaining optimal optical light transmission.

Lucrative Applications for Outdoor Video Floors

Investing in an outdoor waterproof LED floor opens up endless revenue streams for rental companies and venue operators:

Music Festivals & Touring Stages: Creating immersive, reactive walkways and center-stage floors that sync with live DJ music and concert lighting.

Public Tourism Plazas & Smart Cities: Installing interactive pathways that light up or change graphics as pedestrians walk across them.

Automotive & Luxury Outdoor Launches: Showcasing new vehicle releases by driving cars directly onto high-load LED video platforms.

Secure Factory-Direct Engineering Support Today

Sourcing your outdoor waterproof LED floor systems directly from an experienced manufacturer ensures rigorous load-bearing testing, batch-matched diode consistency, and dependable global support without middleman markups.

Ready to elevate your outdoor staging capabilities? Contact our factory engineering team today for custom project sizing, load-bearing specifications, and wholesale quotations.

About us

ZhiXian LiNuo (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd., (For short: Lino Visino) headquartered in Shenzhen, The design concept of the brand logo adheres to the principles of innovation and professionalism. Through meticulous crafting of the letter forms, color application, and overall layout, it conveys the core values of the brand comprehensively.