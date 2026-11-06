Lesotho Called For Child-Centred Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance In Peace And Security Operations To Deter Technology Misuse

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Lesotho has called for child protection to be integrated into Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance in peace and security operations, warning that the misuse of the technology could expose children affected by armed conflict to further harm.

The call was made by Lesotho's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU), Her Excellency Ntšiuoa Sekete, during the 9th Annual Retreat of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) and the European Union Political and Security Committee (EUPSC), held in Addis Ababa.

The retreat discussed AI governance in peace and security, alongside maritime security, counter-terrorism and Women, Peace and Security.

Ambassador Sekete acknowledged that AI could strengthen conflict early warning, mediation and civilian protection but cautioned that its application in conflict settings must take into account the particular vulnerabilities of children.

“While AI presents opportunities to strengthen early warning, mediation and civilian protection, its use in conflict settings must be approached with caution, particularly where children's rights, safety and dignity are concerned,” she said.

She warned that the misuse or unreliable application of AI could deepen existing risks through disinformation, surveillance, privacy violations and security decisions that fail to account for children's specific needs and vulnerabilities.

The concerns come amid a growing number of grave violations against children in conflict situations. The United Nations (UN) verified 38,558 grave violations against children in 2025, affecting 24,174 children, the highest number recorded since the monitoring mandate began.

Girls accounted for one-third of the children affected, while 3,176 children experienced multiple violations. The UN report also raised concerns about the growing integration of AI into targeting processes. However, the reported violations reflect the broader impact of armed conflict and are not attributed to AI alone.

Ambassador Sekete urged that child protection be incorporated into AI governance from the outset, including through impact assessments before AI systems are deployed in peace and security operations.

“AI systems must be assessed before deployment to ensure they do not put children at greater risk. Their use must also protect children's personal data, address bias and ensure that decisions affecting life and safety remain subject to meaningful human oversight,” she said.

She also highlighted the AU's Continental Artificial Intelligence Strategy and its existing child protection policies under the African Peace and Security Architecture and AU peace support operations.

She further encouraged the responsible use of AI within the Continental Early Warning System, including the integration of child-sensitive indicators such as the recruitment and use of children by armed groups, abductions, attacks on schools and hospitals, and the denial of humanitarian access.

Ambassador Sekete also called for stronger cooperation between the AU and European Union (EU) to translate existing commitments into practical action through capacity-building and the exchange of expertise.

She stressed that the effectiveness of AI in peace and security would depend not only on its technological capabilities but also on safeguards, accountability and human oversight to ensure that its use does not expose children to further harm or compromise their rights and dignity.

The EU's Guidelines on Children and Armed Conflict, as well as its checklist for integrating child protection into Common Security and Defence Policy missions, were highlighted as potential tools for strengthening such cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.--br- src="" alt="Government of Lesotho" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo