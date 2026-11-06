Lesotho Stakeholders' Workshop On National Emergency Telecommunications Plan Underway

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The Ministry of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation (MICSTI), through the Department of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), in collaboration with the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA), is hosting a two-day stakeholders' workshop for the development of the National Emergency Telecommunications Plan (NETP).

In his opening remarks, LCA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mangangole Tsikinyane, emphasised the critical role of telecommunications in disaster management, noting that communication networks serve as lifelines during emergencies.

He explained that disasters, severe climate events and system failures can disrupt connectivity, affecting emergency services, financial institutions and, most importantly, putting lives at risk.

Mr. Tsikinyane stressed that building national resilience requires deliberate coordination and collaboration among policymakers, technology experts, regulators, disaster management authorities and international partners.

He further highlighted the importance of the collaborative initiative in supporting the domestication of the SADC Model on the National Emergency Telecommunications Plan.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Department of ICT, Mr. Khiba Masiu, clarified that the Department's role is to provide technical support, while the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) will be responsible for implementing the plan.

The workshop focuses on reviewing the draft NETP, identifying priority gaps, strengthening stakeholder coordination and developing an implementation plan with clear activities, responsibilities and timelines.

The initiative is expected to contribute towards strengthening Lesotho's emergency preparedness and ensuring more resilient telecommunications systems when disasters occur.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.