Lesotho News Agency And Xinhua News Agency Of China Sign A Memorandum Of Understanding To Enhance Professional Collaboration

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The Lesotho News Agency (LENA) and Xinhua News Agency of China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation, promoting information exchange and enhancing professional collaboration between the two media institutions.

The agreement is expected to provide a platform for the two agencies to exchange news stories, share cultural experiences and improve the coverage of developments in their respective countries through first-hand reporting.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, LENA Director Mrs. Moroa Mopeli stated that the completion of the MoU, which required Cabinet approval demonstrates the importance attached to the partnership.

Mrs. Mopeli stressed that the agreement will enable the two agencies to tell their own stories to the world rather than relying on information reported by other media organizations.

She delineated that platforms such as the MoU and the World Media Summit are important in facilitating cooperation and helping media organizations adapt to emerging developments in journalism.

She further disclosed that LENA has facilitated opportunities for its journalists to visit China, with reporters at headquarters and one reporter from the districts having travelled to the country.

She mentioned that the visits have provided journalists with training, international networking opportunities and exposure to different working environments.

The visits, she added were particularly important because journalism requires reporters to recognize and document stories wherever opportunities arise.

Meanwhile, Xinhua News Agency President Mr. Fu Hua emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two news agencies.

He mentioned that the cooperation between Xinhua and LENA will help strengthen communication between China and Lesotho by ensuring that audiences in both countries have access to accurate and reliable information about each other's developments.

Mr. Fu also underscored the importance of media organizations working together in the face of rapid technological changes particularly the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence in news production and dissemination.

He called for greater collaboration between journalists from the two agencies through professional training, experience-sharing and exchange programmes, noting that such initiatives will contribute to building the capacity of media practitioners.

He further highlighted the role of media in promoting mutual understanding among countries and strengthening people-to-people exchanges through balanced and comprehensive reporting.

Mr. Fu expressed optimism that the MoU will serve as a foundation for long-term cooperation between Xinhua and LENA, enabling the two institutions to explore more opportunities for collaboration in the changing global media landscape.

Xinhua has established a vast global newsgathering and distribution network, with bureaus and correspondents in more than 100 countries and regions. Its international presence spans Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Eurasia.

Through offices in cities such as Johannesburg, Nairobi, Hong Kong, New York, Washington, London, Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Moscow, Mexico City and Cairo, among others, Xinhua connects different parts of the world through news and information.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.