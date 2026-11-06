Ambassador Han Jing Attends The Opening Ceremony Of Zambia Chinese Film Festival

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

On 5 November, 2026, Ambassador Han Jing attended and addressed the Opening Ceremony of Zambia Chinese Film Festival. Hon. Chris Chibuye, Minister of Culture and Arts, and Mr. Siazongo Siakalenge, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet, were present, among other distinguished guests.

Ambassador Han noted that as the language of films transcends national borders, bridges cultural differences and keeps hearts close. As China and Africa mark the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, the four carefully chosen films serve to tell stories of shared human experience, strengthen mutual understanding and deepen friendship between the Chinese and Zambian peoples. It is hoped that the two sides would build consensus through more regular cultural exchanges, advance partnership in all sectors to support the Grow Zambia Agenda, and bring more benefits to their peoples.

Hon. Chibuya noted that films serve as an important means of strengthening friendship between the peoples of the two countries, while the development of cultural and creative industries can generate employment, stimulate business activities and create new growth opportunities. It is hoped that cultural cooperation between the two countries would promote the growth of these industries by improving local infrastructure, skills training and access to financing.

Following the opening ceremony, the guests watched The Wandering Earth together.

The Zambia Chinese Film Festival features three days of screenings in Lusaka from 5-7 November 2026, showcasing four films, namely The Wandering Earth, The Shadow's Edge, Dear You and Boonie Bears: Future Reborn.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia.