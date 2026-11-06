Ethiopia Participates At The International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF) 2026

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The Ethiopian Embassy in Brussels, in collaboration with the Ethiopian Horticultural Producers and Exporters Association (EHPEA) and nine Ethiopian exporters has participated at the International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF) 2026 which kicked off on 3 November 2026 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.



The International Floriculture Trade Fair ( IFTF) is a premier global event in the floriculture industry held annually. It brings together growers, breeders, exporters, importers, buyers, florists, wholesalers, and suppliers around flowers and floriculture services from around the world to showcases cut flower plants, and innovative horticultural technology. It is an important platform for an international business networking, partnership, and trade opportunities in the horticultural sectors.



Ethiopian stakeholders are actively participating at the Fair by promoting the country's horticultural brand, business matching and organizing Business to Business session.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels.