Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Trump Announces Stephen Miller's Appointment To Top White House Post


Date: 2026-11-06 03:01:47

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Stephen Miller will become the new White House Chief of Staff.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced this on his Truth Social account.

According to the U.S. president, Miller, who currently serves as Deputy White House Chief of Staff and is one of his closest advisers, will assume his new duties on November 9, 2026.

Trump also said that Susie Wiles, who currently serves as White House Chief of Staff, will move to a non-governmental organization associated with his political activities.

MENAFN06112026000187011040ID1111927170


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search