Chronicles Of Victory: November 7, 2020
The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 42-nd day of the second Karabakh war:
- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a post Twitter that the Azerbaijani Army liberated two villages in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Khojaly and Khojavand districts.
- The cannons of the 3rd battery of the Armenian armed forces' D-30 artillery division were destroyed.
- The Armenian armed forces' equipment and manpower were destroyed.
- The personnel of the Armenian armed forces' special military unit was besieged and liquidated.
- The Armenian armed forces shelled Tartar and Aghjabadi.
- The Armenian armed forces shelled the villages of Aghdam.
- The Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijani settlements.
- A 16-year-old teenager was killed as a result of Armenian missile attack on Barda.
- Another video of the liberated villages of Jabrayil district was released.
- The Armenian armed forces suffered losses in the direction of Aghdam.
- Another military column of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.
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