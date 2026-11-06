Tactfolio Inc. Launches AI-Compatible Platform For Building, Backtesting, And Automating Trading Strategies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The platform combines AI-assisted strategy creation, historical market testing, paper trading, and automated execution through Alpaca brokerage accounts.

New Castle, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactfolio Inc. announces the launch of its AI-compatible trading platform, designed to help individual investors build, test, and automate rules-based investment strategies. The platform connects artificial intelligence assistants with investment strategy development, allowing users to translate written instructions into testable trading rules.







Tactfolio provides a visual strategy builder alongside AI-assisted functionality, enabling users to create investment rules without programming experience. Through integration with AI assistants supporting the Model Context Protocol (MCP), users can describe investment strategies in natural language and generate structured rules for review and historical testing.

The platform addresses challenges associated with connecting large language models (LLMs) to traditional trading software. Its AI-compatible architecture allows supported assistants to create, test, and save investment strategies while keeping users responsible for reviewing and activating them.





Historical Backtesting and Automated Trading

Tactfolio's backtesting functionality enables users to evaluate strategies against decades of historical market data. Simulations incorporate daily prices, trading costs, portfolio performance, and drawdown measurements, helping users examine how strategies would have performed under different market conditions.

Users can also access paper trading functionality to monitor strategies without risking actual capital. Once a strategy has been evaluated, eligible users can connect their own Alpaca brokerage accounts to execute trades automatically according to predefined rules.

Automated stock strategies operate on a daily schedule rather than through high-frequency or intraday trading. Users retain control of their brokerage accounts and determine which strategies are activated.





AI-Assisted Investment Strategy Development

The platform supports multiple approaches to strategy development, including manually constructed rules, AI-generated strategies, and strategies shared by other users. Its library also provides established investment approaches that users can examine, modify, and backtest.

Tactfolio focuses on transparency by presenting strategies as readable sets of rules rather than relying exclusively on automated recommendations. AI assistants can help construct and evaluate strategies but cannot independently authorize live trading.

The platform is accessible through tactfolio.com, with free strategy-building and backtesting options available.

Historical backtesting results are hypothetical and do not guarantee future investment performance.





About Tactfolio Inc.

Tactfolio Inc. is a Delaware-based financial technology company providing tools for rules-based investment strategy development, historical backtesting, paper trading, and automated trading. Its platform integrates AI-assisted strategy creation with visual investment tools and Alpaca brokerage connectivity. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Marcus Garcia Tactfolio Inc. Email:... Website: