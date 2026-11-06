Remittix Launches Earn With Weekly Payouts And Up To 21.4% APY On Supported ETH, USDT And USDC Deposits

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has launched Remittix Earn, a crypto yield platform that accepts ETH, USDT and USDC deposits. The platform offers weekly payouts and up to 21.4% annual percentage yield (APY) across supported options. It reached $1.3 million in total value locked (TVL) in its first four days.









The launch expands the range of products offered by Remittix, a PayFi project focused on crypto-funded bank payments. Its core service allows senders to fund transfers with crypto while recipients receive local currency. Earn gives holders a separate option for digital assets they plan to keep.

Weekly Payouts for Supported ETH, USDT and USDC Deposits

Holders can start by choosing the asset they already own, then review the applicable rate, deposit terms and payout schedule. The platform supports Ethereum's native asset, ETH, alongside the dollar-denominated stablecoins USDT and USDC.

The headline APY expresses the highest annualised yield across supported options. The weekly payout schedule determines when rewards are paid. For users comparing deposit options, the rate and terms for the specific asset and pool provide the relevant figures.

Four Live DeFi Providers Give Depositors More to Compare

Remittix Earn already offers pools from Aave, Morpho, Maple Finance and Fluid. The live selection gives depositors a way to compare different approaches to crypto yield, from lending markets and vaults to credit and shared liquidity. Users can assess the supported assets, strategy and terms of each available option.

The four-day TVL milestone provides an early measure of demand for the platform. The weekly payout schedule gives depositors a regular point to review rewards, while the live pools give users more to compare as they consider where to allocate additional balances.

Yield Extends Remittix's Payments-Led Product Offering

For Remittix, Earn serves users at a different point in their financial activity. PayFi addresses the need to send a payment from a crypto balance to a bank account. Earn serves holders evaluating yield on supported assets. The Remittix Wallet and Remittix Markets provide separate tools for managing digital assets and trading perpetual futures.

The launch comes ahead of the RTX token debut, scheduled for November 24, 2026. With Earn live, Remittix enters that period with a product that can draw ETH and stablecoin holders independently of the payments service. Continued adoption across both products would widen the project's reach into 2027.

About Remittix

Remittix is a PayFi project that connects cryptocurrency with traditional banking. Its products include crypto-funded bank transfers, the Remittix Wallet, Remittix Markets and Remittix Earn, a crypto yield platform for supported digital assets.

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