Fire Breaks Out On 23Rd Floor Of Residential Building In Mumbai Ghatkopar

Fire Reported at Kukreja Palace in Mumbai

A Level-I fire broke out on the 23rd floor of a 25-storey residential building in the Ghatkopar East area of Mumbai on Friday, civic officials said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the blaze was reported at Kukreja Palace, located along Vallabh Baug Lane in Ghatkopar East.

Emergency Response and Current Status

Promptly after receiving the alert, multiple emergency response units-including Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel, local police, electricity distribution officials, Public Works Department (PWD) teams, and BMC ward staff-were mobilised to the spot to initiate firefighting and rescue operations. No casualties or injuries have been officially reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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