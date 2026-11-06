Ayodhya Prepares For Massive Drone Show And Deepotsav Celebrations

Ayodhya Gears Up for Record-Breaking Drone Show

The drone management team is conducting continuous rehearsals ahead of the drone show to be held on November 7, the eve of Diwali, to ensure that the technical systems function seamlessly during the main event. 2,100 indigenously manufactured drones will illuminate the sky, narrating the epic tale of the Ramayana during Deepotsav. Drone Management team member Ishwar told ANI, "...We will have 2,100 drones taking to the skies. Tomorrow's program will feature a laser show, followed by our drone show. This time, we have designed 12 distinct formations inspired by the life of Lord Ram... This is the first time we are deploying such a large number of drones in Ayodhya, which in itself is our primary focus. Secondly, we have created a new, unique formation of Lord Ram, developed by our animation team..."

Final Preparations for 10th Deepotsav Celebrations

Meanwhile, Ayodhya completed the final rehearsal for the mass aarti at Saryu Ghat on Friday ahead of the 10th edition of the Deepotsav programme scheduled for Saturday, with preparations for the ceremonial lighting of lamps and decorations nearing completion. More than 30 lakh earthen lamps are set to illuminate 56 ghats along the banks of the Saryu River. Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said all arrangements had been made for the event, which will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest, with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attending.

"All preparations have been completed. Our team has just concluded the final rehearsal for the Saryu Aarti. Arrangements for the ceremonial lighting of lamps are also fully in place, and the decorations are nearly complete," Tripathi told ANI. Deepotsav is celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over Ravana.

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