Guru Randhawa Makes Historic Debut At EDC Alongside DJ Steve Aoki

Guru Randhawa Debuts at Electric Daisy Carnival

Singer and actor Guru Randhawa will debut at the international music festival Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) on November 7, performing on the main stage alongside American DJ and music producer Steve Aoki. The performance will also see the premiere of the official remix of Randhawa's song 'Sirra', reworked by Aoki. The collaboration brings together Punjabi pop and electronic dance music, marking another international musical association for the singer, as per a press release. Randhawa will become the first India-born music artist to perform at the festival, which is among the world's largest dance music events. The performance will also mark his first appearance at an international festival.

Artist Perspectives on the Collaboration

Speaking about the occasion, Randhawa said in a statement, "Representing India and our sound on the EDC mainstage is a massive honour. Steve Aoki and I have built something special with the 'Sirra' remix that completely fuses two very distinct worlds. Before our massive homecoming stadium show hits New Delhi, I can't wait to hit the EDC mainstage and unleash that 'Sirra' energy!”

Aoki also expressed excitement about the collaboration, saying,“Electronic music is all about breaking boundaries and bridging cultures, so having Guru Randhawa join me on the EDC mainstage is incredible. I have some of my absolute fondest touring memories from India, and working on this 'Sirra' remix together has been an amazing experience. November 7th is going to be unforgettable."

Background and Career Milestones

The remix marks the international expansion of Randhawa's original track from his album 'Without Prejudice'. According to the release, the song has garnered 356 million cumulative streams and 550 million collective YouTube views. Randhawa has previously collaborated with several international artists, including Pitbull on 'Slowly Slowly', Tito El Bambino on 'Mueve La Cintura', French Montana on 'Vibe', Jay Sean on 'Surma Surma', K-pop group LE SSERAFIM on 'BOOMPALA', The Chainsmokers on 'Addicted' and Rick Ross on 'Rich Life'.

The EDC performance comes ahead of Randhawa's upcoming concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on December 12. Titled 'Sirra Era Live in Concert', the show will mark his return to live touring after a three-year break and celebrate 13 years in the music industry. The official 'Sirra' remix by Steve Aoki, facilitated by Warner Music India, is available on major streaming platforms.(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)