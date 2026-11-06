'King Of The Seam': Mohammed Shami's Test Retirement Triggers Emotional Wave On Social Media

The veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday, November 6. Shami's red-ball retirement at the international level came amid his participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, where he played three matches and picked up 14 wickets for Bengal.

Mohammed Shami announced his Test retirement on the day he made his red-ball debut for Team India against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the home ground of his domestic side, Bengal, in 2013. The veteran pacer, who was instrumental in India's Test success over a decade, stepped away from the format with 229 wickets across 64 matches.

Having last worn India's Test jersey in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final in June 2023, Shami had not been considered for selection in subsequent national red-ball squads, leading to widespread speculation about his future in the format.

Also Read:Mohammed Shami Announces Retirement from Test Cricket After 13 Years

'Leaving Behind the White Jersey'

Mohammed Shami announced his farewell to Test cricket in a late-night emotional post on his social media handles, sharing a video of himself holding Test cap No. 279, presented by Ishant Sharma ahead of the match against West Indies in 2013, as he reflected on his 13-year journey in red-ball cricket.

In his social media post, Shami stated that he might be bidding adieu to red-ball cricket, but the memories linked to the white shirt will stay with him forever. He added that every wicket, struggle, injury, and comeback along the way shaped him into the bowler he became.

The 36-year-old expressed his gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for their constant belief in his talent, noting that both institutions played a pivotal role in transforming him from a domestic bowler to a global Test star.

Safed jersey se vida le raha hoon, lekin usse judi yaadon se kabhi nahi... ❤️

Jab pehli baar Bharat ki Test jersey pehni thi, tab sirf ek sapna tha - apne desh ke liye kuch kar dikhane ka..

Uske baad har wicket, har sangharsh, har chot aur har comeback ne mujhe kuch na kuch sikhaya.

Test cricket mere liye sirf ek format nahi, meri zindagi ka ek behad khaas hissa raha hai.

Aaj bhaari dil aur anginat khoobsurat yaadon ke saath main Test cricket se retirement lene ka faisla kar raha hoon.

Is safar mein mera saath dene wale har teammate, coach, family aur un karodon Bharatiyon ka dil se shukriya, jinhone achhe aur mushkil dono waqt mein mujh par bharosa banaye rakha..

BCCI aur Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) ka bhi dil se shukriya, jinhone mere talent par bharosa kiya, mujhe aage badhne ke mauke diye aur mere cricket ke safar mein ek aham bhoomika nibhayi. Aapka saath aur vishwas mere liye hamesha khaas rahega.

Maidan par meri aakhri Test ball bhale hi fenki ja chuki ho, lekin Bharat ke liye khelne ka garv hamesha mere dil mein zinda rahega.

Shukriya, Test Cricket. ❤️

Aapka Shami

#Mdshami11 #Mdshami #TestCricket #Retirement

- (@MdShami11) November 6, 2026

Shami concluded his emotional note by reminding everyone that even though he may have bowled his last Test ball, the pride of wearing the Indian colors and playing for his country will stay alive in his heart forever.

Apparently realising that the selectors have moved on from him in Test cricket, Mohammed Shami decided to bring the curtains down on his illustrious red-ball career at the international level.

'Legends Never Fade': Fans Bid Emotional Farewell to Mohammad Shami

Mohammed Shami's retirement from his illustrious Test career has sparked emotional reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts paying heartfelt tributes to the veteran pacer, recalling his match-winning spells overseas and celebrating his contributions to Indian cricket over the years.

Taking to their X handles, many fans described Shami as one of India's finest fast bowlers, expressing heartbreak over his retirement while thanking him for his memorable performances in Test cricket. Others also highlighted his impact on India's overseas Test success, with some hoping to see him return to international cricket in the white-ball formats.

Another section of fans expressed disappointment over Shami not receiving enough opportunities to extend his Test career, with some suggesting that he deserved a proper farewell on the field. Several others described him as one of India's finest seam bowlers ever produced.

@mufaddal_vohra He changed dynamics of Indian bowling in foreign conditions gone a miss him ❤️‍ (@Vigresh711) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Heartbreaking to go a champion like this

- Satyajeet Joshi (@SatyajeetJ7789) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra One of the best that India has ever seen. It is a shame that he has to bow out like this.

- Aninda Bhattacharya (@anindab75) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra All the best for your future ahead shami bhai.. we loved watching you bowl ♥️

I hope to see you back in ODI.

- ICTian ° (@has_re_halkat) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra We are not ready for this

He had a much wonderful career even in test if there's no politics

- Shivani (@Shivanistfu) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra He was one of the best in business, still didn't get the support

- Abhay Chaturvedi (@AbhayLearner) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Bowlers like Shami don't come along every day. Your pace, swing, and passion will always be remembered. Salute to you, champion! ❤️ (@onlykaka57) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Indian Test cricket won't be the same without you, Lala. Happy retirement

- Sumit (@sumitmajhi123) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra "Debuted on this very day, November 6th. Announced retirement on this very day, November 6th. What a journey, Lala. What a journey. You are a true inspiration, and you are truly a gem of Indian cricket."

- ńàv (@A5rlw) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra As a pure cricket fan, watching Shami bhai bowl with the red ball was an absolute joy.

Thank you for all the incredible spells Shami bhai Have a great retirement.

TheSRHbhAAi (@srhAAfan22) November 6, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Amazing red ball career, just 64 matches & amp; 229 wkts. One of the best exponent of swing & amp; seam. Hopefully he get one final dance in White ball.

- Arpit Dwivedi (@arpit_dwivedi88) November 6, 2026

Happy retirement to the King of the Seam. Legends never fade." @MdShami11 sai (@virat18918) November 6, 2026

Didn't see this coming, Lala. Last week, you picked up 4 wickets against Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy, and I was genuinely hoping to see you make a comeback into the Test squad.

Thank you for all the memories, Lala. You'll always be special. ❤️ Jimmy Gambles (@Indrachowdaryy) November 6, 2026

He changed the dynamics of Indian bowling in overseas conditions, also remembering special batting performance in english condition changed the match condition gone a miss him❤️‍

#shami ❤️‍ (@Vigresh711) November 6, 2026

It was such a glorious red ball career from one of our best ever, Mohammad shami ⭐

It was a pleasure witnessing ur greatness in test cricket and seeing ur bowling masterclass

Thanks for the memories, Lala

You will forever be missed in the whites ❤️

Legend forever ⭐♾️

- Pratik Tales (@cricwithme_PR) November 6, 2026

Though Mohammed Shami is retired from Test cricket, the veteran pacer is expected to remain active in white-ball cricket for Team India, as well as domestic limited-overs fixtures for Bengal and the upcoming season of the IPL.

Also Read:Mohammed Shami Ignored by Selectors Despite Strong Ranji Trophy Form, 'My Name Is Khan' Dialogue Hits Different