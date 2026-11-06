Wellaray Slim Coffee Booster Expands Availability Across The UK, Australia, US And Canada With Published Ingredient And Purchase Terms

Wellaray Slim Coffee Booster

Slim Coffee Booster is a dietary supplement in powder form, packed in single-serve sachets of 20 per box. The powder dissolves into hot or iced coffee, black or with milk, and the company says the daily step takes about ten seconds. The unflavored powder also mixes into most hot drinks, which the company notes is relevant in the United Kingdom, where many customers start the day with tea rather than coffee.

The recommended serving is one sachet a day. Because the formula contains two soluble fibers, the company advises drinking water steadily through the day.

Wellaray states that Slim Coffee Booster is not a meal replacement, is not a weight-loss treatment and is not intended for anyone seeking a medical weight-management program. The company presents it as a daily step alongside balanced meals and regular physical activity, which it says remain necessary. Any change in energy, appetite or weight depends on diet, activity, sleep and consistency, and individual results vary.

Wellaray Slim Coffee Booster Ingredients

Each sachet lists seven ingredients. Wellaray publishes the complete list

Green coffee bean extract. Extracted from unroasted coffee beans, which retain more chlorogenic acids than roasted coffee. It supplies the sachet's caffeine, about 6 mg per serving, a small fraction of an ordinary cup of coffee.

Green tea extract. A source of catechins, including EGCG. Green tea has been consumed as a daily beverage for centuries.

L-carnitine. A nutrient the body produces and also obtains from meat and dairy. The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements describes its role in transporting fatty acids into the mitochondria, where they are used to produce energy.

Mulberry leaf extract. Contains 1-deoxynojirimycin, a compound researched for how it interacts with the enzymes that digest sugars.

White kidney bean extract. Studied for its effect on alpha-amylase, the enzyme that breaks down starch. The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements describes the human evidence for white kidney bean as limited.

Psyllium husk. A soluble fiber that absorbs water and swells. Soluble fiber supports digestive regularity.

Resistant dextrin. A soluble fiber that dissolves fully in liquid.

How the Company Sells Slim Coffee Booster

Wellaray said the following practices apply in every market where the product is sold.

One-time purchase terms. Each order is a single purchase, with no automatic monthly shipments and no recurring charges, according to the company's published terms. The terms are shown before payment.

Full ingredient disclosure. The label lists every ingredient rather than grouping them under a proprietary blend.

Direct sales only. The product is sold only through the company's website. Wellaray states that products bought from unauthorized sellers are not covered by its policies.

No prescription drug ingredients. Slim Coffee Booster

No television endorsements. The company states that it has not appeared on, or received investment from, television programs such as Shark Tank or Dragons' Den. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has warned that many online supplement advertisements falsely claim such endorsements.

Labeled creator content. Creator videos on the company's website are labeled as paid content, with a note that the creators received free product and compensation.

Orders are dispatched within 24 hours, and the company's return policy allows returns within 30 days.

Market Context for Online Supplement Sales

The expansion comes as regulators in all four markets continue to focus on how supplements are marketed and sold online. Common concerns include subscription billing that customers did not knowingly agree to, labels that group ingredients under undisclosed blends, endorsements from television programs or public figures that never took place, and products that imply a link to prescription medicines.

Public discussion of prescription GLP-1 medicines in the United Kingdom, Australia and North America has made the difference between dietary supplements and prescription drugs a frequent consumer question. Wellaray said its published terms are intended to answer that question directly for Slim Coffee Booster: it is a dietary supplement, it contains no prescription drug ingredient, and it is not a substitute for medical treatment.

The company said the same disclosure practices apply in every country it ships to, regardless of differences in local rules.

Wellaray Slim Coffee Booster in the UK

The United Kingdom is the product's largest market, according to the company. Orders from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are shipped from the company's online store, with a published standard delivery estimate of seven to nine business days.

In the United Kingdom, food supplements are regulated as foods, and nutrition and health claims made about them must comply with the Great Britain nutrition and health claims rules. Supplement advertising is subject to the CAP Code, applied by the Advertising Standards Authority, including its rules on claims related to weight.

UK customers have a 14-day statutory right of withdrawal from the day the goods arrive, in addition to the company's own return policy. Prices are set in U.S. dollars and converted at checkout, and import charges may apply to some orders.

Australia is the company's second-largest market. The company publishes a standard delivery estimate of eight to eleven business days for Australian orders, and seven to ten business days for New Zealand.

In Australia, complementary medicines are regulated by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, and advertising for therapeutic goods is governed by the Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code. Australian customers retain their rights under Australian Consumer Law, which apply alongside the company's return policy.

Wellaray Slim Coffee Booster in the USA

In the United States, Slim Coffee Booster is sold as a dietary supplement under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994. The FDA does not approve dietary supplements before they go on sale, and manufacturers must follow current Good Manufacturing Practice rules under 21 CFR Part 111. Supplement advertising claims are overseen by the Federal Trade Commission, which also enforces the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act governing online sales that involve recurring charges.

The company publishes a standard U.S. delivery estimate of four to six business days, with longer times for Alaska, Hawaii and remote areas. Standard shipping is $4.95.

Wellaray Slim Coffee Booster in Canada

In Canada, products of this type are regulated by Health Canada as natural health products under the Natural Health Products Regulations. The company publishes a standard delivery estimate of seven to ten business days for Canadian orders. Prices are converted from U.S. dollars at checkout, and import charges may apply to some orders.

Wellaray Slim Coffee Booster Price

The company lists Slim Coffee Booster at $29.99 for a box of 20 sachets, with lower per-box prices on multi-box orders. Prices are set in U.S. dollars, converted at checkout for customers outside the United States, and may change. The order summary at checkout shows the amount that will be charged.

The Design Approach Behind the Product

Wellaray's product decisions start with format rather than formula. The company identifies three approaches that many supplement buyers have tried and stopped. Capsules require a glass of water and a reminder, and are easily left in a cupboard. Meal-replacement shakes take the place of food and require a blender or shaker. Structured meal plans often break down around work and family meals.

The company's response was to attach the product to a fixed point in the day: the morning coffee, which most of its customers already make at about the same time each day. The sachet format also allows the product to be carried in a bag or kept in a desk drawer.

Checking With a Doctor Before Use

Slim Coffee Booster is intended for adults aged 18 and over. Anyone who is pregnant, nursing, taking medication or managing a health condition should consult a health care professional before use.



Psyllium can affect how some medicines are absorbed, so medicines are best taken at a different time of day.

People taking medicine for blood sugar should speak with a doctor first, because mulberry leaf and white kidney bean have been studied for their effects on carbohydrate digestion.

People with liver conditions should check with a doctor before using products that contain concentrated green tea extract, as advised by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. The sachet's 6 mg of caffeine counts toward the 400 mg daily amount the FDA cites for healthy adults.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Wellaray Slim Coffee Booster? A powdered dietary supplement sold in single-serve sachets and stirred into a morning coffee once a day.

Is it a weight-loss treatment? No. The company states that it is not a weight-loss treatment, not a meal replacement and not a substitute for any prescribed medicine.

Does it contain any prescription drug? No. It contains no semaglutide, tirzepatide or other prescription drug.

How much caffeine does it contain? About 6 mg per sachet.

Is it sold on subscription? No. According to the company, each order is a one-time purchase with no recurring billing.

Where is it sold? Only through the company's official website.

What are the delivery times by country? The company publishes standard estimates of seven to nine business days for the UK, eight to eleven for Australia, four to six for the US and seven to ten for Canada.

What consumer rights apply outside the US? UK and EU customers have a 14-day statutory right of withdrawal from the day goods arrive, and Australian customers retain their rights under Australian Consumer Law, alongside the company's own return policy.

Has the finished product been clinically studied? No published clinical study has tested the finished product. The references the company publishes concern individual ingredients.

About Wellaray

Media Contact Kevin shaw, Wellaray Email:... Address: 2606 Hilliard Rome Rd, Unit #V183, Hilliard, OH 43026, United States Website:

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Wellaray Slim Coffee Booster is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Individual results vary. Market rankings are as reported by the company. Prices, purchase terms, delivery estimates and return policies are taken from the company's website at the time of release and may change.





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Wellaray Slim Coffee Booster Introduces Multi-Ingredient, Pricing and Shipping Details For Dietary Consumers