Direct Online Marketing's Justin Seibert To Speak On AI And International Student Recruitment In Philadelphia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Seibert will join a panel at Temple University on how AI is changing the way international students search for colleges, and how schools can respond.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Direct Online Marketing (DOM), a digital marketing agency, announced that its president, Justin Seibert, will speak at the inaugural Philadelphia: A Global Education Hub Conference. International House Philadelphia is convening the two-day conference on November 11–12, 2026, at Temple University's Howard Gittis Student Center. Seibert will join Elle Butler of IDP Education on the panel“How AI is Changing International Student & Talent Attraction.” The panel runs from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. on November 12.The panel will examine how AI is changing the way prospective international students research colleges. Seibert and Butler will also discuss what schools and companies can do to stay ahead of the curve as they recruit students and global talent.A student comparing programs abroad can now ask ChatGPT or Google Gemini for recommendations before ever visiting a university website. The schools named in those answers have a head start on making the list. Seibert has spent much of 2026 speaking on how AI search shapes which organizations people discover and choose.The conference brings together leaders from higher education, business, government and civic organizations. Their goal is to help shape a Global Innovation Agenda for Greater Philadelphia for 2027. Featured speakers include Temple University President John Fry, Charlie Elison of Philadelphia's Office of Immigrant Affairs, and IHP Executive Director Bill Keyes. IHP cites 2026 research from the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia showing about 23,000 international students attend colleges and universities across the region. That population is tied to an estimated $1.1 billion in annual economic activity.Registration is open here.Seibert founded DOM in 2006 and has worked in digital marketing since 2001. DOM has helped companies on every populated continent grow through digital advertising and search. Seibert was named one of the top 25 most influential PPC experts, and in 2017 he was named West Virginia Exporter of the Year. He speaks often at international trade and marketing events, including U.S. Commercial Service programs. In July 2026, he presented“The New Trade Barrier: Getting Recommended by AI Search” at the NADEC conference.DOM's services include SEO, PPC, Agentic Engine Optimization, and Generative Engine Optimization, which focuses on visibility in AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Colleges and universities that want prospective international students to find them through AI-powered search turn to Direct Online Marketing to support that growth.About Direct Online MarketingDirect Online Marketing, founded in 2006 with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Wheeling, WV, is a full-service digital marketing agency trusted by clients nationally and all over the world. DOM delivers custom strategies in SEO, PPC, GEO, data analytics support, web design and conversion rate optimization. Their month-to-month contracts and high-touch account management have helped earn a 85% long-term retention rate and top ratings. Every click is an opportunity, and DOM knows how to make those opportunities count.

Justin Seibert

Agency News Monthly

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Direct Online Marketing's Justin Seibert to Speak on AI and International Student Recruitment in Philadelphia News Provided By Agency News Monthly November 06, 2026, 19:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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