HMG Strategy Brings Its C-Level Technology Leadership Community To Tennessee For Inaugural Nashville Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Just one week away, CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives from across Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley and Mid-South will gather Nov. 13 at W Nashville to explore AI, cybersecurity, workforce transformation and Iconic Leadership

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, will bring its executive leadership community to Tennessee for the first time with the 1st Annual Tennessee C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on Nov. 13 at W Nashville.







With the inaugural summit now just one week away, CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and senior technology executives from across Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley and Mid-South are being encouraged to secure their complimentary executive passes while registration remains open.

The summit will feature highly interactive discussions focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, workforce transformation, enterprise innovation and the rapidly expanding leadership mandate for technology executives.

Nashville sits at the center of a distinctive regional economy spanning healthcare, automotive and advanced manufacturing, government, financial services, logistics, consumer businesses and technology. The summit is designed to create a trusted peer environment where executives across these industries can exchange ideas, strengthen regional relationships and explore how technology leaders are helping shape the future of their organizations.

“Tennessee has emerged as an important center for business, innovation and technology leadership across a remarkably diverse range of industries,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.“As AI reshapes the enterprise at unprecedented speed, CIOs, CISOs and technology executives are being called upon to lead far beyond the traditional boundaries of IT. Our inaugural Tennessee summit will bring this leadership community together to share real-world experiences, build trusted relationships and explore what Iconic Leadership looks like in this next era.”

Executives participating in the summit include Kristin Darby, CIO, State of Tennessee; Cameron Ahler, VP, IT, AI & Consumer Technology - Americas & EMEA, Bridgestone Americas; Nagi Kudithini, technology executive, Nissan Motor Corporation; Jeanne de Vries Sands, CIO, MedVet; Eduard de Vries Sands, CTO, CenExel; John Phillips, President, Briggs Home Care & EVP/CIO, Briggs Healthcare; Taren Rodabaugh, Global CIDO, Board Member and Talent Advisor; Don Baham, CISO and CTO, Rubicon Founders; and Lisa Nichols, CEO, Technology Partners.

The program opens with an executive fireside chat featuring Darby on“Leadership in Modern Times: Transforming State Government Through Innovation, Adaptability, and Resilience.” The discussion will examine how public-sector leaders can embrace AI as a strategic enabler while strengthening organizational resilience, modernizing government services and maintaining trust and security.

A central theme throughout the summit will be Iconic Leadership and the evolving role of technology executives as enterprise leaders. An executive panel on“Iconic Leadership: How to Lead Like a CEO - Designing the Future Workforce” will examine how AI is redefining organizational roles, skills, operating models and culture as leaders build the next-generation enterprise while continuing to run today's business.

Additional sessions will explore harnessing data, AI and strategic technologies to drive long-term business performance; building the foundation for agentic work; driving secure innovation through AI, cyber risk and operational transformation; and positioning security innovation as a strategic differentiator.

Attendees will also participate in an interactive Roundtable Exchange, with peer discussions spanning AI ethics, reskilling and upskilling, AI implementation, cybersecurity, the multigenerational workforce, value creation and lasting transformation.

Technology leaders can review the complete Tennessee Summit Agenda.

Leadership Takes Center Stage at W Nashville

The inaugural summit will be held at W Nashville, located at 300 12th Avenue South in The Gulch. The contemporary setting places executives in one of Nashville's most dynamic neighborhoods and provides a distinctive environment for a full day of leadership discussions, peer networking and executive connection.

For technology leaders traveling into Nashville, the location also provides an opportunity to extend conversations beyond the formal summit program and experience the energy of Music City from the heart of The Gulch. The setting reinforces HMG Strategy's vision for its first Tennessee summit: an executive gathering built around substantive dialogue, meaningful relationships and a distinctly Nashville experience.

“Nashville is an ideal setting for this community,” Muller added.“The industries represented across Tennessee and the surrounding region are transforming rapidly, and technology leaders are at the center of that change. Bringing these executives together creates an opportunity not only to learn from one another, but to establish relationships that can continue well beyond the summit.”

One Week to Go: Qualified Technology Executives Are Encouraged to Register Now

With only one week remaining before HMG Strategy's first Tennessee summit, qualified CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and senior technology executives who have not yet registered are encouraged to secure their places now.

The 1st Annual Tennessee C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will be held Friday, Nov. 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT at W Nashville.

Be one of the first in Nashville. Reserve a complimentary executive pass for the Tennessee Summit.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. HMG Strategy's highly interactive CIO and CISO events bring together distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategy, technology and career challenges and opportunities facing technology executives today.

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