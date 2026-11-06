MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 13-Track Collection Features Original Music Written by Joel and Luke Smalbone, Reimagined Christmas Classics and Performances by the Film's Cast

Nashville, TN, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-Platinum duo for KING + COUNTRY release Drummer Boy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) today through Curb Records, coinciding with the nationwide theatrical debut of their highly anticipated Christmas film, DRUMMER BOY, from Angel Studios.

Written by brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, the soundtrack brings the film's powerful story of faith, freedom, forgiveness and reconciliation to life through sweeping cinematic anthems, reimagined Christmas classics and performances featuring the film's cast. Among the featured vocalists are Oliver Award-winning British singer Beverley Knight (The Bodyguard, Sister Act), actor and singer-songwriter Charles Esten (Nashville, Outer Banks), and Emmy-nominated actress and singer Melora Hardin (The Office, The Bold Type). The collection includes the previously released songs "Wildflower," "Same Blood," "Try" and "Who I Hope To Be," alongside the duo's signature rendition of the holiday favorite "Drummer Boy."

Directed by Joel Smallbone and Ben Smallbone, DRUMMER BOY is an original Christmas action-musical set against the backdrop of the American Revolutionary War. As America's fight for independence begins, a young drummer boy, an enslaved woman and a divided family each search for freedom in a world built to deny it. With music carrying hope through battle and loss, the film tells a deeply human story of faith, forgiveness and the belief that no person is born to live in chains or be forgotten. Joel also stars in the film.

"Music has always been at the heart of how we tell stories, and with DRUMMER BOY, we had the opportunity to bring those two worlds together in a completely new way," shares Joel Smallbone of for KING + COUNTRY. "Every song was written to help tell this story of brotherhood, division and ultimately reconciliation. Our hope is that the music stays with people long after they leave the theater."

Blending the duo's signature cinematic sound with the emotional depth of the film's narrative, the soundtrack serves as a musical companion to the theatrical experience, capturing both the intensity of war and the enduring hope at the heart of the Christmas story.

"There's something incredibly special about Christmas music. It has a way of reminding us of what matters most - faith, family, hope and the power of coming together," adds Luke Smallbone of for KING + COUNTRY. "With this soundtrack, we wanted to honor those timeless themes while creating something cinematic, fresh and deeply connected to the story we're telling. We're so excited for people to experience it."

The soundtrack's release marks another milestone in a monumental year for for KING + COUNTRY, following the September release of their latest studio album, the most beautiful colours, and arriving as the duo prepares to bring their beloved Christmas music to audiences across the country with their upcoming Christmas Tour.

Drummer Boy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is available now on all major streaming platforms, while DRUMMER BOY is in theaters nationwide today through Angel Studios. To purchase movie tickets, visit .

Drummer Boy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Track Listing

Rhythms of the SeaLand HoWho I Hope To BeHeart of a LionBroken LullabiesSame BloodWildflowerO Come, O Come EmmanuelTryLittle Drummer BoyWho I Hope To Be (Reprise)O Come All Ye Faithful (Radiant Mix) [Bonus Track]Little Drummer Boy (Radiant Mix) [Bonus Track]

About for KING + COUNTRY:

for KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry's most respected and decorated duos. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have earned four GRAMMY® Awards, 13 No. 1 hits and more than 5 billion career streams. Known for their dynamic live shows and global reach, the Platinum-selling act has performed to sold-out arenas across the U.S., Australia and Europe. Blending sweeping cinematic pop with a message of faith and hope, they have become a defining voice in modern Christian music. Their album What Are We Waiting For? debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, following the success of RIAA Gold-certified Burn the Ships. The duo continues to resonate internationally, most recently earning Australian Song of the Year for“World on Fire” at Christian Media & Arts Australia's People's Choice Awards, following the same honor for“Unsung Hero” last year and an Australian Artist of the Year win in 2024. In 2024, their debut film UNSUNG HERO (Lionsgate) was released in theaters nationwide, earning a GMA Dove Award for Feature Film of the Year. Their documentary, FOR KING + COUNTRY: NO TURNING BACK, is now available on Wonder Project's subscription channel on Prime Video in the U.S. Their fifth studio album, the most beautiful colours, arrived September 18, followed by their new Angel Studios action-musical, DRUMMER BOY, in theaters nationwide November 6. Learn more at forkingandcountry.com.

About Curb Records:

Celebrating 60 years in business, Curb Records is the largest independently distributed record company in America. Owned and operated by Mike Curb and founded in 1964, Curb Records has achieved 435 number one records, over 1,500 Top Ten records and charted over 4,500 total records. With over a half century in operation, Curb Records has been influential in the careers of some of the biggest names in music, including: Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr., Rodney Atkins, Lee Brice, LeAnn Rimes, The Judds, Dylan Scott, Sawyer Brown, for KING + COUNTRY, Wyn Starks, Wynonna, Lyle Lovett, Big Daddy Weave, We Are Messengers, Natalie Grant, Jo Dee Messina, Hannah Ellis, Mo Pitney, Hal Ketchum, and Kelsey Hart, among many others. Learn more at .

Press Inquiries

Christina Hanks

christina [at] epic.inc

