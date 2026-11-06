Eflowz Expands Texas Fulfillment Capacity to Support Mid-Market Retail Brands

The new capacity adds about 15,000 orders per month, bringing total throughput to about 45,000 orders per month across roughly 90,000 square feet of warehouse space. Eflowz now serves more than 40 active brand and retail clients managing about 20,000 SKUs, with sustained order-picking accuracy of 99.4% and an on-time ship rate above 98%.

A Growing Gap for Mid-Market Retail Brands

Mid-market retail brands often sit in a difficult position. They are large enough to win purchase orders from major retailers, but those orders come with strict requirements. Each retailer has its own routing guide, its own labeling standards, its own case-pack and pallet rules, and its own deadline for the advance ship notice. At the same time, the same brands are running their own online stores and filling wholesale accounts from the same inventory.

When something slips, the cost shows up later. A late ASN, a mislabeled carton or a pallet built the wrong way can lead to chargebacks and deductions, and repeated misses can hurt a vendor's on-time in-full score with the retailer. For brands working on retail margins, those deductions add up quickly, especially during the holiday season when order volumes peak and retailers check shipments most closely.

“Mid-market brands are selling to stores, wholesale accounts and online customers from one pool of stock, and every retailer they ship to has its own rulebook,” said Allan Hudson, Director of Retail Compliance at Eflowz.“A late ASN or a wrong label doesn't stop the shipment; it just turns into a deduction a few weeks later. Our job is to make sure every order leaves the dock matching what the retailer asked for, and this expansion lets us do that for more brands at higher volumes.”

Expanded Capabilities to Support Retail and Wholesale Fulfillment

The expanded service is built around the work that retail and wholesale orders require, from the purchase order to the shipment at the retailer's dock. New capabilities for retail clients include:



EDI integration with retail POS and ERP systems. Purchase orders arrive electronically, advance ship notices go out on time, and inventory counts stay aligned between the warehouse and the brand's own systems.

Wave and batch picking for high-volume orders. Large retail and wholesale orders, including case-pack shipments, are grouped and picked together to keep processing times steady as volumes rise. One inventory across sales channels. Store replenishment, wholesale, and online orders draw from the same stock, and each order is packed and labeled to the requirements of the channel it is going to.

For brands that supply store shelves, this means B2B replenishment orders

Ready for Peak Season

The timing of the expansion reflects the pressure retail brands face in the fourth quarter. Holiday replenishment orders tend to arrive in larger volumes and on shorter timelines, while online sales climb at the same time. The added capacity gives Eflowz room to take on that volume for both new and existing clients without stretching its current operations.

“Peak season is when compliance matters most, because that's when retailers are moving the most product and have the least patience for errors,” said Hudson.“Brands shouldn't have to choose between growing their retail accounts and keeping their deduction rate under control. With more capacity and EDI handling the paperwork, they can do both.”

Eflowz plans to continue building out its retail and wholesale services as more of its clients expand into new retail channels.

About Eflowz

Eflowz is a fulfillment and order-processing platform for growing ecommerce and distribution businesses. From its Texas facilities, the company handles retail, wholesale, and online orders for more than 40 brand and retail clients, with EDI integration for retailer purchase orders and advance ship notices. Eflowz focuses on shipping each order to the requirements of the retailer or channel receiving it, so vendors can grow their retail business without losing margin to compliance errors.





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Eflowz Expands Texas Fulfillment Capacity to Support Mid-Market Retail Brands