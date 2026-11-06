Cortavo Named To No. 115 Spot On CRN's Fast Growth 150 List For 2026

CRN® Spotlights The Top IT Channel Providers For Outstanding Performance And Growth

- Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cortavo, a leading all-inclusive managed IT services provider, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Cortavo on the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 list in the No. 115 spot.The annual Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the top-performing and fastest-growing technology solution providers, including integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers, and IT consultants in North America. Over the past two years, organizations on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved remarkable sales growth, propelled by their innovative strategies and advanced technological expertise, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, security, and cloud computing.“Growth at this level reflects much more than a strong sales trajectory. It requires an organization to continually strengthen its technology, operations, and service delivery while earning the confidence of clients as their needs become more complex,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo.“Our place on the Fast Growth 150 reflects the work our team has done to scale Cortavo without losing sight of the service model that has driven our growth: simplifying IT for our clients.”Cortavo provides fully managed and co-managed IT services designed to give organizations a more streamlined approach to technology management. Its all-inclusive model brings together IT support, hardware, software licensing, cybersecurity, connectivity, and other essential technology services under one provider and predictable monthly pricing. As Cortavo has expanded its service capabilities and geographic reach, the organization continues to support clients across industries and locations throughout the United States.“The companies recognized in this year's Fast Growth 150 are leveraging deep technical expertise and bold, future-focused strategies to accelerate their momentum in an increasingly dynamic IT landscape,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company.“Their drive, agility, and commitment to delivering lasting value for customers set them apart. We applaud their achievements and look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate and grow.”Coverage of the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 is available at crn/fastgrowth150 beginning Aug. 24, 2026.About CortavoSimplifying technology, enabling growth, and empowering organizations to thrive.Cortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price.Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping organizations reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence. Learn more at Cortavo.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Company...

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Cortavo Named to No. 115 Spot on CRN's Fast Growth 150 List for 2026 News Provided By Cortavo November 06, 2026, 19:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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