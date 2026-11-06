Business Change School Launches Leadership Coaching Programme And Professional Skills Subscription Platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business Change School is pleased to announce the launch of two new professional development offerings: the Strategic Leadership and Influence Programme and the Professional Growth and Skills Accelerator Subscription Platform. Both are designed to support career advancement among business change, transformation, programme management and Project Management Office (PMO) professionals, with an emphasis on developing leadership capabilities, identifying skills gaps and preparing for greater responsibilities.Founded by Nakatindi Chalansi, Business Change School provides leadership coaching and career development resources tailored to professionals working in complex business environments. The two new offerings address different stages of career development, combining personalised coaching for experienced leaders with flexible learning resources for professionals seeking to expand their expertise.At its core, the Strategic Leadership and Influence Programme focuses on professionals who have established careers in business change, business transformation, programme management and PMO leadership but want to progress into more senior positions. While technical expertise and successful project delivery are important, advancement often requires additional capabilities in strategic decision-making, stakeholder engagement, executive communication and professional influence.Through individual coaching, practical exercises and targeted skills gap assessments, participants examine their existing strengths and identify areas requiring further development. Each participant works towards a structured career development roadmap, setting out practical steps to strengthen leadership skills, increase professional recognition and prepare for future opportunities.The programme also addresses career positioning, an area that can present challenges for experienced professionals whose contributions are not always reflected in promotion opportunities. Rather than relying on general leadership theory, coaching is tailored to individual career objectives, workplace expectations and professional circumstances.Alongside the leadership programme, Business Change School has introduced the Professional Growth and Skills Accelerator Subscription Platform. Developed primarily for Business Analysts and Project Managers, the platform provides access to learning materials, templates, practical exercises and career development tools.Its subscription-based format allows members to assess their capabilities, identify knowledge gaps and develop relevant professional skills at their own pace. Resources are intended to support ongoing learning as business practices, organisational requirements and technology continue to change.Unlike the personalised coaching programme, which concentrates on leadership development and career positioning, the subscription platform offers a self-directed approach to professional improvement. Members can use the available materials to assess development needs, strengthen their existing knowledge and prepare for additional responsibilities or potential career transitions.The introduction of both offerings reflects a broader challenge facing professionals in business change and transformation. Experience in delivering projects and managing organisational change does not necessarily provide a clear route towards senior leadership. Some professionals require guidance in demonstrating their strategic value, while others need accessible resources to maintain and develop their technical and professional capabilities.“Many experienced professionals have already developed valuable expertise, but they may not have a clear strategy for turning that experience into greater leadership responsibility,” says Chalansi.“Our aim is to provide practical coaching and development resources that help individuals understand where they stand, identify what needs to change and make informed decisions about their next career move.”Chalansi developed Business Change School following her experience in business change and transformation consulting. A graduate of Strathclyde Business School, she has worked with global organisations and brings an understanding of the professional expectations associated with managing change, influencing stakeholders and delivering business outcomes.That experience has influenced the organisation's approach to career coaching. Its programmes use structured frameworks, practical assessment and professional guidance to help individuals establish realistic development priorities rather than pursue disconnected career goals.With the addition of the Strategic Leadership and Influence Programme and the Professional Growth and Skills Accelerator Subscription Platform, Business Change School is expanding its professional development resources for individuals at different career stages.Both offerings are intended to help professionals take a more deliberate approach to career planning, whether their immediate priority is improving existing capabilities, establishing greater workplace influence or preparing for senior leadership.Further information about the programmes and subscription platform is available at .About Business Change SchoolBusiness Change School is a London-based professional coaching and career development organisation founded by Nakatindi Chalansi. The company provides leadership coaching, professional development resources and structured career planning support for Business Change, Business Transformation, Programme Management and PMO professionals. Its approach combines practical frameworks, skills gap assessments and expert guidance to help individuals strengthen their professional capabilities, improve career positioning and prepare for future opportunities.

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Business Change School Launches Leadership Coaching Programme and Professional Skills Subscription Platform News Provided By Press Release Co. November 06, 2026, 19:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education



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