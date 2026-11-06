Rainbow Pools & Living Art Designs Stays Open All Winter, Offering Free Hot Tub Water Testing And Seasonal Savings

Rainbow Pools & Living Art Design

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Hudson Valley pool and spa company expands winter accessibility with year-round showroom hours, expert water care support, and limited-time savings.

- Mike ToddFISHKILL, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rainbow Pools & Living Art Designs, a Hudson Valley pool and spa company, announced that its showroom will remain open throughout the winter, giving local homeowners year-round access to hot tub water testing, expert guidance, and a selection of hot tubs, swim spas, and saunas.While many homeowners associate pool and spa care with warmer months, winter presents its own challenges. Cold temperatures, changing water conditions, and increased hot tub usage can make proper maintenance more difficult. For homeowners considering a new hot tub or sauna, winter is also a chance to explore options for creating a comfortable outdoor space you can enjoy year-round.To help address these needs, Rainbow Pools & Living Art Designs is offering free hot tub water testing throughout the winter. Customers can bring a water sample to the Fishkill showroom, where the company's water care team will evaluate the results, answer questions, and recommend steps to maintain clean, balanced water.“The pool season may be over, but this is when many of our customers get the most out of their hot tubs and saunas,” said Mike Todd, President of Rainbow Pools & Living Art Designs.“By staying open all winter, we're making it easier for homeowners to get the support they need, maintain their spas, and explore options for enjoying their outdoor spaces year-round.”In addition to its winter services, the company is offering seasonal purchasing incentives for homeowners considering new wellness equipment.Through Thursday, November 19, Rainbow Pools & Living Art Designs is offering up to $4,000 off new hot tub, swim spa, and sauna orders as part of its End of Year Promo. Available sauna options include traditional barrel saunas and Himalayan pink salt saunas.The company is also offering reduced pricing on select in-store hot tub floor models through December 31, or while inventory lasts.With its showroom remaining open throughout the colder months, Rainbow Pools & Living Art Designs aims to provide a year-round resource for Hudson Valley homeowners seeking water care assistance, equipment information, or guidance on planning future backyard improvements.Visit Rainbow Pools & Living Art DesignsThe showroom is located at 1807 Route 52, Fishkill, NY 12524, and is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.For additional information about winter services, water testing, and current seasonal offers, call (845) 896-8320 or visit .About Rainbow Pools & Living Art DesignsRainbow Pools & Living Art Designs serves homeowners throughout the Hudson Valley, providing swimming pool construction, pool maintenance and service, hot tubs, swim spas, saunas, and pool and spa supplies. Based in Fishkill, NY, the company offers professional expertise and retail support to help homeowners maintain and enjoy their pools and spas year-round. Rainbow Pools & Living Art Designs has been recognized on the AQUA 100 list of leading pool and spa businesses.

Mike Todd

Rainbow Pools and Living Art Design

+1 845-896-8320

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Rainbow Pools & Living Art Designs Stays Open All Winter, Offering Free Hot Tub Water Testing and Seasonal Savings News Provided By Azureon November 06, 2026, 19:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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