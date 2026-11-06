North Shore Winter Club Academy Launches In North Vancouver With Nov 19 Open House After Warriors Acquisition

NSWC Academy Crest

North Vancouver hockey academy: the North Shore Winter Club has acquired Warriors Hockey Academy and invites hockey families to an open house on November 19

- Kyle Turris, General Manager, North Shore Winter Club

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The North Shore Winter Club (NSWC) has acquired Warriors Hockey Academy and is introducing the North Shore Winter Club Academy (NSWC Academy ), a North Vancouver hockey academy for players who want to advance their skills, pursue their goals and reach their full potential. Hockey families, players and members of the community are invited to an information evening on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 6:00 PM.

The Academy brings together the experience and foundation of Warriors Hockey Academy with the facilities, resources and hockey community of the North Shore Winter Club. Warriors Hockey Academy, founded in 2016, is a Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) program with U15 to U18 Prep teams and a Female U18 Prep team.

The Warriors will continue under their existing identity for the 2026/27 hockey season as plans for the Academy's future take shape.

Community Invited to the November 19 Open House

The open house is a chance to learn more about the Academy, hear the vision for its future and connect with Academy representatives. Attendees will also hear about the transition and the plans underway, and what this next chapter could mean for aspiring young players and their families.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Jim Graham Room, North Shore Winter Club

Address: 1325 E Keith Rd, North Vancouver, BC V7J 1J3

Information and RSVP:

"This is an exciting opportunity for the North Shore Winter Club and the future of hockey development in our community," said Kyle Turris, General Manager of the North Shore Winter Club. "We look forward to building on the foundation established by Warriors Hockey Academy and sharing our vision for the next chapter with players and families."

For generations, the North Shore Winter Club has been part of the North Shore's sporting community, giving athletes of all ages a place to develop their skills, build friendships and pursue their passion for sport. The Academy is the next step in supporting hockey development and giving young athletes room to grow on and off the ice.

Follow the Academy on Facebook ( ), Instagram ( ) and TikTok (@nswcacademy ).

Questions this release answers

What is the North Shore Winter Club Academy? It is the hockey academy the North Shore Winter Club in North Vancouver is introducing after acquiring Warriors Hockey Academy. It combines the Warriors program with the Club's facilities, resources and hockey community.

What happens to the Warriors this season? The Warriors continue under their existing identity for the 2026/27 hockey season while plans for the Academy's future take shape.

When and where is the North Shore Winter Club Academy open house? Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 6:00 PM in the Jim Graham Room at the North Shore Winter Club, 1325 E Keith Rd, North Vancouver, BC V7J 1J3.

How do families find out more? Visit for details and to RSVP so the Club can plan for numbers.

About the North Shore Winter Club

The North Shore Winter Club is a private, family-oriented athletic club in North Vancouver, British Columbia, open since 1958. It offers hockey, tennis, pickleball, aquatics, fitness and a wide range of recreational and social programming, and has a long tradition of bringing families together through sport, recreation and community. Recent alumni include back-to-back first-overall NHL draft picks Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard, who both played at the North Shore Winter Club. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Fawn Gill

Director, Marketing & Membership

North Shore Winter Club

Email:...

Phone: 604.985.4135

Direct: 778.945.5928

1325 E Keith Rd, North Vancouver, BC V7J 1J3



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Fawn Gill

North Shore Winter Club

+1 604-985-4135

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North Shore Winter Club Academy Launches in North Vancouver With Nov 19 Open House After Warriors Acquisition News Provided By North Shore Winter Club November 06, 2026, 19:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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