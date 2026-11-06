Brooklyn Wash N Fold Celebrates 22 Years Of Laundry Service In Brooklyn

Inside Brooklyn Wash N Fold's laundry facilities.

Founded by Jim Paul in 2004, Brooklyn Wash N Fold celebrates 22 years of providing reliable laundry pickup and delivery services across Brooklyn.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brooklyn Wash N Fold, a laundry pickup and delivery service in Brooklyn, is celebrating 22 years of serving the local community. Established in 2004, the company is marking this milestone by offering 10% off the first order for all new customers.For more than two decades, Brooklyn Wash N Fold has helped Brooklyn residents and businesses manage their laundry needs. The company provides wash and fold, drop-off laundry, and pickup and delivery services. Customers can choose from standard, hypoallergenic, and eco-friendly laundry care options to suit their preferences. These services allow customers to spend less time on household chores and more time on their daily activities.As demand for convenient laundry solutions continues, Brooklyn Wash N Fold remains focused on combining traditional customer service with the convenience of online scheduling and doorstep delivery.Since founding Brooklyn Wash N Fold, Jim Paul has focused on providing reliable laundry care to local residents. Over the past 22 years, the company has served individuals, busy families, and businesses requiring regular laundry services.Operating from its location at 3411 Avenue H in Brooklyn, the company offers laundry pickup and delivery across multiple Brooklyn neighborhoods, including:.Williamsburg.Flatbush and Midwood.Park Slope.Bushwick.Bedford-Stuyvesant.Crown HeightsThe company's services are designed for customers who value convenience, consistent quality, and professional handling of their clothing and household laundry.One of Brooklyn Wash N Fold's primary services is laundry pickup and delivery in Brooklyn. Customers can schedule a pickup online, prepare their laundry for collection, and have their clothes professionally washed, dried, folded, and returned to their doorstep.The company offers free pickup and delivery, with next-day delivery included in its regular wash and fold service. Same-day delivery options are also available for customers requiring faster turnaround.Brooklyn Wash N Fold provides several laundry care options to accommodate different preferences, including:.Standard Wash and Fold: Professional washing, drying, and folding with quality detergent and fabric softener..Premium Wash and Fold: Laundry care using Tide or Gain detergent and Downy fabric softener..Hypoallergenic Wash and Fold: Fragrance-free laundry care using Free & Clear products..Eco-Friendly Wash and Fold: Laundry service using Seventh Generation cleaning products.Each customer's laundry is processed separately, helping ensure careful handling and consistent results.To celebrate its 22nd anniversary, Brooklyn Wash N Fold is offering a 10% discount on the first order for all new customers.About Brooklyn Wash N FoldFounded in 2004, Brooklyn Wash N Fold is a Brooklyn-based laundry service specializing in wash and fold, drop-off laundry, and laundry pickup and delivery. Serving residential and commercial customers throughout Brooklyn, the company provides professional laundry care with convenient scheduling, flexible detergent options, and next-day delivery.

Brooklyn Wash N Fold

Brooklyn Wash N Fold

+1 718-421-5245

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Brooklyn Wash N Fold Celebrates 22 Years of Laundry Service in Brooklyn News Provided By Amoenos d.o.o. November 06, 2026, 19:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Textiles & Fabric Industry



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