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Sharjah Police Announces Temporary Closure Of Kalba Corniche Beach Road

Sharjah Police Announces Temporary Closure Of Kalba Corniche Beach Road


Date: 2026-11-06 02:30:25

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The beach will be closed from 4pm to 6pm from Al Qurm Roundabout to Kalba Roundabout (opposite Al Jubail Market)
    By: Meher Dhanjal

    Sharjah Police has announced a temporary closure of Kalba Corniche Beach Road for tomorrow.

    The beach will be closed from 4pm to 6pm from Al Qurm Roundabout to Kalba Roundabout (opposite Al Jubail Market).

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    The police said that this temporary closure is set to host a running race organised by the Sharjah Sports Council in cooperation with the Kalba Sports Festival.

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    Authorities have requested to use alternative routes during the closure and follow the instructions of traffic officers.

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Khaleej Times

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