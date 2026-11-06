Sharjah Closes Section Of Road In Al Dhaid For 3 Months Alternatives To Be Announced

As part of road development works at Sharjah, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday, November 6, that a section of Al Shaheed Sultan bin Mohammed bin Huwaiden Street in Al Dhaid City will be temporarily closed.

The closure, which aims at at improving traffic flow and the efficiency of Sharjah's road network, will take place from Saturday, November 7, 2026 to Sunday, February 7, 2027.

Motorists are advised to follow the authority's official channels, as alternative routes will be provided in accordance with the traffic diversion plan.

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Elsewhere in Sharjah, the police earlier announced a temporary closure of Kalba Corniche Beach Road for November 7. The beach will be closed from 4pm to 6pm from Al Qurm Roundabout to Kalba Roundabout (opposite Al Jubail Market). The area is set to host a running race organised by the Sharjah Sports Council in cooperation with the Kalba Sports Festival.

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