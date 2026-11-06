Mini Cooper Crash In Kerala: Son Of Dubai Boutique Owner Granted Bail

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The son of a Dubai boutique owner has been granted bail along with other accused after their arrest for a car accident that killed three youngsters. The Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to Suhail Sajeev and three of his friends who were arrested after the Mini Cooper they were traveling in last month rammed into a scooter carrying three people, including two women.

The court deferred Suhail's release by 10 days after weighing the concerns raised by the prosecution and the lawyer representing the victims' families. Two other courts in the state had earlier rejected the bail pleas of all four accused.

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After the October 11 accident, police found that Suhail and the three friends were intoxicated. According to Indian media reports, a chemical analysis report found that the blood alcohol concentration level of Suhail was at least five times the permissible limit for driving in India.

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During the hearing, defence lawyers argued that all four accused, Suhail, Ninav, Joyal Anto and Ameen Shah, were 19-year-old students whose education had suffered during their time in judicial custody.

The prosecution pointed out that apart from Suhail, the other accused had fled the scene after the accident and were later arrested by police. It argued that the investigation was still ongoing and would be wrapped up soon, and that releasing the accused could hamper the probe.

The court noted that key parts of the investigation, including allegations of drunken driving and overspeeding, had already been completed. It also observed that it could not be concluded that the accused had the necessary knowledge of the consequences.

Considering that the accused were young and had spent nearly a month in custody, the court allowed their bail pleas.

Families' concerns

The prosecution and the victims' families' counsel expressed fears that Suhail's influential family could tamper with evidence if released.

The families' lawyer also submitted that Suhail had allegedly claimed soon after the accident that his father would "take care of everything." The court, however, observed that this alone could not be grounds to deny him bail.

The counsel further alleged that Suhail was a habitual high-speed driver and argued that granting him bail could send a negative message to society.

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