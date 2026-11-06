UAE Becomes Third Country To Approve Foundayo For Type 2 Diabetes Treatment

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has approved a new use for Foundayo, also known as orforglipron, for adults with type 2 diabetes.

The approval makes the UAE the third country worldwide to clear the Eli Lilly-developed medicine for diabetes treatment, according to the regulator. Foundayo was previously approved in the UAE for weight management in April.

Foundayo is a once-daily oral medicine in the GLP-1 receptor agonist class. Unlike injectable medicines in the same category, it is a non-peptide tablet that can be taken without food or water restrictions.

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The medicine is intended to help adults with type 2 diabetes improve blood glucose control and support long-term weight management. It should be used under a doctor's supervision alongside an appropriate diet and regular physical activity.

The EDE said the approval forms part of its efforts to expand access to innovative treatments and give patients more options for managing chronic diseases.

Type 2 diabetes is a long-term condition in which the body does not use insulin properly or does not produce enough of it, leading to high blood sugar levels. If not managed, it can raise the risk of complications affecting the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves.

The regulator also urged residents to understand diabetes risk factors, undergo regular screening and keep up with medical follow-ups to support early detection and reduce the risk of complications.

Foundayo's approval adds another treatment option for adults with type 2 diabetes in the UAE, where health authorities have continued to focus on prevention, early diagnosis and access to newer therapies for chronic conditions.

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