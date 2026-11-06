Flight From Lisbon Hit By New Bomb Threat Hoax: Portugal Police

Lisbon: A Ryanair flight departing from Lisbon for Rome on Friday was targeted by a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax, the Portuguese police said. Dozens of commercial flights in Europe have already been targeted by false alarms this week, forcing the authorities to reroute some planes or escort civilian planes with fighter jets.

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