EU Tightens Rules For Baby Formula After Toxin Scare

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels, Belgium: The European Union on Friday announced tighter health safety rules for baby formula following a contamination scandal involving cereulide, a toxin which can cause severe vomiting in newborns.

The 27 member states approved the introduction of a "permanent food safety criterion for cereulide in infant formula", the European Commission said in a statement.

In December 2025 food giant Nestle recalled dozens of infant formula batches in around 60 countries over the potential presence of the toxin.

Similar recalls by manufacturers including Danone and Lactalis followed up to April 2026.

The EU said the contamination originated from the use of a Chinese-imported ingredient, an oil containing arachidonic acid.

The presence of cereulide in products resulted from "deficiencies in the production process", the EU Commission's statement said.

"Member states have approved strict maximum safety limits for the presence of the toxin in dried and liquid products."