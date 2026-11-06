Gold Defends Its Breakout. Palladium Reclaims $1,000. What's Next?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including mining and precious metals stocks, features a gold and palladium market analysis article from Anna Radomska.

Well, the bulls are certainly giving us plenty to talk about this week!

After several sessions dominated by bearish pressure, buyers have begun recovering important technical territory.

Gold has confirmed a breakthrough above previously stubborn resistance, and Thursday's price action is testing whether that victory has staying power. Palladium, meanwhile, has delivered an even more dramatic turnaround. Just a few sessions ago, buyers were struggling to defend important support. Now the metal has reclaimed the psychological 1000 barrier and is challenging resistance levels that recently appeared well out of reach.

Quite a change, isn't it?

And here's where the situation becomes particularly interesting.

A strong rebound doesn't automatically mean the broader bearish trend has ended. Sometimes buyers reclaim enough ground to launch a sustainable recovery, but other times, sellers use the next resistance combination to stage another counterattack.

So, are the bulls finally turning the tables? Or are today's gains setting up another important test?

Let's examine what the charts are telling us.

Gold (GC.F) - The Bulls Hold Their Ground, but the Bears Aren't Finished.

Advertisement

Well, gold bulls have another reason to feel encouraged!

Wednesday's close above the orange consolidation at 4038 and the lower boundary of the black declining channel confirmed the recovery of important resistance levels.

Earlier today, buyers extended their advance, pushing gold to 4155.80 before encountering renewed selling pressure near the area associated with the October 22 bearish engulfing candle.

This pullback raises an interesting question: is this the beginning of another bearish counterattack, or merely a pause within the developing bullish recovery?

For now, buyers still have an important technical advantage because gold remains above the orange consolidation's upper boundary at 4038 and the recovered lower boundary of the black declining channel, currently near 4029.

As long as those levels hold, the bullish scenario remains credible (especially with the daily indicators continuing to support buyers), which keeps the upside resistance combination we discussed inyesterday's Free Lab Note on the radar.

One updated detail deserves attention: the black declining channel's upper boundary is currently near 4186, making it an important obstacle on the way toward the previously identified 4190-4222 upside target zone.

What would weaken the bullish outlook?

A daily close below 4038 would undermine the latest consolidation breakout, while a further decline beneath 4029 would also challenge the recovery above the black channel's lower boundary. Until then, today's pullback hasn't erased Wednesday's achievement.

Daily Takeaways: watch 4038-4029 as the immediate support combination. Holding above it keeps the previously discussed upside scenario alive, with the black channel's upper boundary near 4186 providing another important resistance reference.

Palladium (PA.F) - The Bulls Follow Our Roadmap. What's Their Next Target?

Let's start this section with the quote from yesterday's Premium Lab Note:

From today's point of view, we see that the situation developed in line with the mentioned scenario and Wednesday's session closed above 1000. This show of the bulls' strength triggered further improvement and today's session in Asia opened with a bullish gap at 1003-1007.50, encouraging buyers to extend their recovery.

Although sellers briefly pushed prices below the new gap intraday, the bulls quickly regained control, driving palladium above the lower boundary of the red declining channel, but they didn't stop there! The upswing also carried prices into the resistance area formed by the October 23 and 27 bearish gaps, with today's high reaching 1065.

So, can buyers turn another impressive advance into a confirmed bullish victory?

That depends on today's closing price.

A daily close above the upper boundary of the higher bearish gap ( 1056.60 ) would confirm the closure of both gaps and open the way toward the next important upside target near 1103, where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline that began in late August provides resistance.

What if sellers successfully defend the current resistance area?

Then a corrective pullback toward the newly recovered lower boundary of the red declining channel, near 1025, would become a realistic possibility. Nevertheless, encouragingly for buyers, the daily indicators continue to improve, supporting the bullish recovery attempt.

Daily Takeaways: watch the October 23 and 27 bearish gaps for closing confirmation. Overcoming them would strengthen the recovery toward 1103. A rejection could encourage a pullback toward the red channel's lower boundary near 1025.

What About the Dollar, Silver, Platinum, and Copper?

While gold and palladium are giving us plenty to examine, the other four markets have some interesting technical developments of their own.

The U.S. dollar is caught between an important support combination and several overhead bearish gaps. Buyers keep defending support, but sellers continue resisting every meaningful recovery attempt. Which side will finally secure a confirmed breakthrough?

Silver has extended its bullish recovery and is challenging the resistance that prevented buyers from making further progress yesterday. Another daily closing confirmation could significantly improve the immediate technical picture.

Platinum has returned above the psychological 1500 barrier after Wednesday's impressive bullish reversal. Buyers have already challenged another important historical level, but the next resistance combination could determine whether the recovery continues.

Copper remains an especially interesting contrast. After reaching another of our previously identified downside objectives, the metal has repeatedly tested the same support neighborhood. Yet buyers still face significant resistance overhead, leaving the next meaningful move unresolved.

In today's complete Anna's Trading Lab Premium, we examine all four of these additional markets, connect their current developments with our earlier scenarios, and identify the technical levels and closing confirmations that could shape their next moves.

If you'd like to explore the complete analysis and follow these market scenarios as they develop,I invite you to sign up for the free trial today. And if you're not yet receiving our free gold market updates,you're welcome to join our free gold mailing list, too.

Final Thought - The Breakout Is Only the Beginning

There's a useful distinction between a market that reaches an important technical level and one that successfully moves beyond it.

The first tells us that a scenario is developing, the second may tell us that the balance of power is beginning to change, but even then, there's another question worth asking.

Can the market hold the ground it has just recovered?

That's what makes the current situation across the metals market so interesting.

Several buyers have already demonstrated that they can fight back. Now the next closing prices will help determine whether those victories deserve to be taken seriously.

Stay curious, follow the evidence, and let the market confirm the next chapter.

Anna

Research mining stocks at the Investorideas free stock directory

Axel Merk: What Warsh's Fed Approach Means for Gold, & Gold Stocks