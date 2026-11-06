MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

There are five main triggers behind the $3 trillion tech crash that tore through Wall Street on Thursday, affirms the CEO ofdeVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The comments from Nigel Green come as the Nasdaq plunged 5.5% in its most brutal session since April 2025, slamming into correction territory more than 10% below its October 6 record.

The Nasdaq 100 suffered its worst day since March 2020, and the main semiconductor index crashed 8.4%.

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Retail investors, who powered much of the market's four-year rally, were among the heaviest sellers.

Democrats won key races in Texas, Georgia and Ohio, states accounting for around 40% of planned US data centre capacity. Texas's governor-elect has pledged a moratorium on new buildouts until stronger protections are in place.

The Federal Reserve raised rates in September for the first time since 2023 after rising oil prices pushed inflation higher. The 10-year Treasury yield touched 5.36% in October, its highest since 2002, and still sits near 4.9%.

The Nasdaq swung into correction in March before hitting fresh records in September and October, leaving positioning stretched.

Nvidia, the world's biggest chipmaker, lost almost $450 billion in market value in a single day.

The deVere CEO believes the crash will ultimately strengthen the sector.

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