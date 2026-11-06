The 34Th Hong Kong International Optical Fair Attracts Some 12,000 Buyers



Hong Kong, Nov 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 34th Hong Kong International Optical Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), concluded successfully today. Under the theme " Bright Eyes. New Horizons ", the three-day fair attracted some 12,000 buyers from 101 countries and regions. Buyers from outside Hong Kong primarily came from the Chinese Mainland, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, the US, as well as ASEAN countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, reaffirming the fair's role as a premier international platform connecting the global optical industry and facilitating cross-border trade and collaboration. Smilely Lam, HKTDC Acting Executive Director, said: "The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and growing demand driven by the silver economy are creating new growth opportunities for the optical industry. This year's fair responded proactively to market trends by showcasing a wide range of innovative products and solutions that integrate smart technologies, health management and fashion design. The fair highlighted Hong Kong's strengths as an international trading hub, helping industry players capture opportunities arising from technological transformation. It also enabled exhibitors to connect with buyers and business partners from around the world, explore new customer segments and expand into international markets, injecting fresh momentum into the industry's future development." Brand Name Gallery s howcases renowned and e merging b rands The fair's signature Brand Name Gallery featured some 200 renowned brands from around the world. Participating brands included BIG HORN and LOOMINELITE from Hong Kong; Ouieike and PARZIN from Chinese Mainland; Classico from Taiwan; Minima and Sabine Be from France; ByWP and STEPPER EYEWEAR from Germany; Modo and Off-White from Italy; nimome and VR&VERGT from Korea; TIJN from the Netherlands; Brevno from Russia; and Umbro from the UK. The exhibits spanned fashion eyewear, functional eyewear and innovative technology products, showcasing the latest design trends and technological developments in the global optical market. Kevin Ching, Founder and Creative Director of Hong Kong brand BIG HORN, which has participated in the Brand Name Gallery for more than 10 years, said: "This year, we are showcasing sports sunglasses designed specifically for pickleball enthusiasts for the first time. Cross-industry collaboration has become an important trend in our business development. We have also collaborated with renowned Japanese lifestyle brand to incorporate its signature patterns into our temple designs. During the fair, we met with more than 10 potential buyers from the Chinese Mainland, Egypt, Indonesia, Korea and the Philippines, and expect the fair to generate orders worth around HK$1 million." Smart e yewear and the s ilver e conomy d rive n ew opportunities Artificial intelligence continued to transform the optical industry and emerged as one of the fair's key themes. Exhibitors showcased smart eyewear incorporating AI-powered functions such as real-time translation, voice interaction, health monitoring and navigation, expanding applications across daily life, work and healthcare settings and attracting strong interest from buyers seeking collaboration opportunities. David Chen, Founder & CEO of Shenzhen Muedo Technology Co., Ltd., said: "We entered the smart eyewear market three years ago and have since become a Tier-1 supplier of smart glasses for Lenovo. This year, we are showcasing two new products, including smart glasses equipped with a 13-megapixel camera and smart glasses with built-in display that support app-based control. The products have attracted enquiries from buyers from India, Japan and the United States, and we are arranging factory visits to further explore cooperation opportunities. To address growing concerns over privacy protection, our smart glasses are equipped with a physical camera cover that users must slide open before taking photos, providing a clear visual reminder to people nearby when the camera is in use. We expect the fair to generate around US$1 million in sales. The Hong Kong International Optical Fair has long served as an important platform for our overseas expansion. Since joining the fair in 2023, we have successfully exported our products to markets in Europe, Southeast Asia and the United States." The rapidly growing silver economy is generating increasing demand for vision care and age-friendly products. Many exhibitors presented solutions designed for mature consumers and seniors, including eye-care products, functional lenses and vision-assistance devices, reflecting emerging market trends and opportunities. Hong Kong exhibitor Rayke Intelligent Technology Limited unveiled new senior hearing glasses and children's smart glasses at the fair. Lisa Chen, General Manager, said: "During the fair, we received enquiries from more than 30 distributors, retailers and brand owners from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Germany, Japan, the Philippines, Korea, Italy, the UK and Vietnam, demonstrating the growth potential of the senior and children's smart eyewear markets. We expect the fair to generate approximately US$100,000 in sales." The fair attracted buyers from across the globe, including Australian optical retailer The Optical Company, Canadian retail chain Optical London Drugs, French optical retail chain Optical Factory, Indonesian optical chain Grand Optik, Malaysia's Skyline Optical, Singapore-based Capitol Optical, Spanish optical supplier Protecfarma, and the United States' optical retailer Vision Plus. Frian Lin, Director of Malaysian distributor Skyline Optical Trading, said: "Over the years, we have established long-term partnerships with well-known brands from Europe and the United States through the Hong Kong International Optical Fair. Our annual procurement value through the fair is around US$1 million. At this year's fair, I identified two potential OEM suppliers from the Chinese Mainland offering titanium and TR90 plastic frames, which will help us further expand our supplier network." Cristian Hurtado, Project Manager of Spain's Grey Sunglasses, said: "The Hong Kong International Optical Fair has been an important platform for us to identify suppliers and explore business opportunities. Through the fair, we have established sourcing partnerships with suppliers from the Chinese Mainland for OEM sunglasses, eyewear cases, and acetate materials, with annual procurement value totalling around EUR65,000." Egyptian optical wholesaler and retailer Kayan Optics has sourced products at the Hong Kong International Optical Fair for three consecutive years, Ahmed Mansy, CEO, said: "During the fair, we placed an additional order worth US$15,000 for Nyx Vision lenses, an innovative lens solution designed to reduce glare and visual fatigue during night driving and in LED-lit environments, with a long-standing supplier from Jiangsu. We also sourced more than 7,000 optical lenses from another supplier in the Chinese Mainland, with a total order value of approximately US$14,000." Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition n urtures c reative t alent The HKTDC and the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association co-organised the 26 th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition to encourage original design, discover and nurture local talent, and promote the development of Hong Kong's eyewear design and branding industry. Under the theme " Mix & Match ", this year's competition encouraged designers to showcase eyewear as a fashion accessory and a medium of self-expression through innovative designs. The competition comprised Open and Student Groups, with a new Technology Concept Award introduced for the Student Group. The award presentation ceremony was held on the opening day of the fair, while winning and shortlisted entries were displayed throughout the exhibition. In the Open Group, Cheng Wai-ho won the champion with his design "Audio Reactive Chroma", featuring a built-in spectral colour sensor that detects target colours and synchronises the frame colour with the wearer's outfit, while also incorporating audio-recording functions. In the Student Group, Lee Sum-yau won top honours with "Paris Fantasy", inspired by the architectural beauty and romantic atmosphere of the Seine River. The inaugural Student Group Technology Concept Award went to Lo Hoi-pui for "Adal-EYE", a design inspired by AI-powered instant transformation that allows seamless switching between eyewear and jewellery, supporting versatile mix-and-match styling. The fair will continue to adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model which seamlessly integrates online and offline elements to extend business opportunities. Exhibitors and buyers can connect and arrange meetings through the Click2Match online smart business-matching platform until 13 November. During the physical event, buyers can also use the Scan2Match function on the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan exhibitors' QR codes to bookmark favourite suppliers, access product details and interactive floor plans, and make product enquiries-enabling engagement with exhibitors before and after the fair to continue their sourcing journey. Photo Download: Websites The Hong Kong International Optical Fair:

Result of the 26th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition:



The 2 4th Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium:

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HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department: Navin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: [email protected] Winnie Kan Tel: (852) 2584 4055 Email: [email protected] About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit:

