Bunts Qatar Hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Event

As part of global Breast Cancer Awareness Month initiatives, community organisation Bunts Qatar organised a comprehensive breast cancer awareness and felicitation programme on October 30 at Naseem Healthcare on C-Ring Road, Doha. The event combined health advocacy and education with recognition of women's valuable contributions to society.

The programme featured an informative medical awareness session led by guest speaker Dr Padma Shree Shetty, a past president of Bunts Qatar and senior dentist at Focus Medical Centre in Doha.

Dr Shetty emphasised that early detection saves lives, highlighting the importance of regular screenings, early diagnosis and timely medical intervention. She urged women to prioritise their health, stay vigilant for potential warning signs, and overcome any hesitation in seeking professional medical advice.

The programme also included a special felicitation ceremony honouring women for their dedication and contributions to society. Bunts Qatar recognised non-teaching female staff members from several educational institutions in Qatar, acknowledging their commitment and valuable service to the academic community. The recipients represented MES Indian School, Shantiniketan Indian School and Podar Pearl School.

The organisation also felicitated Mrs Saritha Shetty in recognition of her exceptional contributions to society and continued dedication through her service in the medical field.

Prominent community members and Bunts Qatar leadership figures, including founder president Ravi Shetty, past president Navneetha Shetty and advisory chairman Naveen Shetty Iruvail, attended the event.

General secretary Naveen Shetty delivered the opening remarks, while president Sukaram Shetty welcomed the guests and dignitaries. Cultural secretary Pooja Adarsh Shenava coordinated the proceedings, underscoring the significance of Pink October and the importance of raising awareness about breast cancer.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Rajgopal Shetty, who expressed appreciation to the guest speaker, healthcare partners, dignitaries, award recipients and volunteers for their contributions to the event.

Through the initiative, Bunts Qatar highlighted its continued commitment to community welfare, social responsibility and promoting women's health awareness across Qatar.