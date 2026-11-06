Ministry Graduates 102 Trainees From Legal Training Programmes For 2026

Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has celebrated the graduation of 102 participants from its mandatory and professional legal training programs for 2026, organised by the Center for Legal and Judicial Studies.

The graduation ceremony was held under the patronage and in the presence of HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Hassan al-Mohannadi.

The graduates completed four programmes designed to strengthen legal expertise and prepare participants for professional careers across the public and private sectors.

The programmes included the 16th mandatory training programme for trainee lawyers, with 14 participants; the 23rd professional development programme for legal professionals, with 54 participants; the third specialised training programme for State Cases Department employees, with 13 participants; and the Legal Pathway to the Labour Market initiative, which enrolled 21 participants.

The latter initiative was implemented in co-operation with the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and the Ministry of Labour.

The programmes aim to address the needs of Qatar's legal professions by combining theoretical knowledge with practical training, while developing participants' analytical abilities, professional judgment and workplace skills.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the Center for Legal and Judicial Studies Dr Abdullah al-Khaldi said excellence in legal practice required solid knowledge, informed professional practice and continuous training.

He highlighted the centre's efforts to modernise its programmes and align them with workplace requirements and emerging challenges to ensure graduates could carry out their responsibilities effectively.

Al-Khaldi also announced that the centre had introduced a new programme this year to qualify employees holding general legal positions. It includes specialised training tracks in legislative drafting, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers; case management, involving specialised trainers from the State Cases Sector and other experts; and disciplinary investigations.

For his part, Director of Rehabilitation and Skills Development Department at the Ministry of Labour Mohammed al-Khulaifi said the ministry's participation in the Legal Pathway to the Labour Market initiative reflected its commitment to developing national talent and equipping jobseekers with specialised legal knowledge and skills.

He said the initiative would help prepare qualified legal professionals with a thorough understanding of the legislation and regulations governing the labour market, supporting compliance and institutional development across the public and private sectors.

Speaking on behalf of graduates of the professional legal training programme, Abdullah al-Mohannadi said the programme had combined academic foundations with practical experience, strengthening participants' understanding of legal practice and the implications of legislation.

Meanwhile, graduate representative Laila Mahawesh, speaking on behalf of trainee lawyers, said the programme had helped participants understand the connection between legal provisions and people's rights and everyday realities

The graduation comes within the framework of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, particularly its objectives of building a future-ready workforce and achieving excellence in government institutions.

The development of legal expertise and the alignment of professional training with labour market needs are expected to contribute to improved workforce readiness and institutional performance, while strengthening pathways into both public and private sector employment.